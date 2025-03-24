Elin Nordegren’s Net Worth: How Much Money Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Has

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tiger Woods is making headlines after revealing that he is dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. He took to social media to confirm their relationship following ongoing rumors, writing, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

While many are now focused on the couple’s new romance, did you know that the professional golfer was previously married to Elin Nordegren? Read on to learn more about Elin, her net worth, and her past with Tiger.

Who Is Elin Nordegren?

Elin Nordegren was born on January 1, 1980, in Stockholm, Sweden. She is known for being a former Swedish model and nanny.

Elin Nordegren’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Elin has an estimated net worth of $200 million.

When Were Elin & Tiger Married?

Elin and Tiger were married from 2004 to 2010. During their marriage, they welcomed two children together—Sam Alexis Woods and Charlie Woods.

Why Did Elin & Tiger Divorce?

Elin and Tiger divorced following a highly publicized cheating scandal in 2009, during which the golfer had multiple affairs. According to BBC, their joint divorce statement at the time read, “While we are no longer married, we are the parents of two wonderful children and their happiness has been, and will always be, of paramount importance to both of us.”

They continued, “Once we came to the decision that our marriage was at an end, the primary focus of our amicable discussions has been to ensure their future well-being. The weeks and months ahead will not be easy for them.”

Reflecting on his past infidelity, Tiger later acknowledged the lessons he learned. According to Us Weekly, he shared, “When it comes down to it, right down to it, it’s just having a more open, honest relationship with my ex-wife when we were married. Our frustrations would have come out if we had talked about it and been open and honest with each other. Which we are now, and it’s absolutely fantastic.”