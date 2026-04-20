Who Is in the ‘Elden Ring’ Movie Cast? Meet Stars Kit Connor & More

Image Credit: WireImage

The Lands Between are officially coming to life! The highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Elden Ring, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alex Garland, unveiled its star-studded cast in April 2026, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about fantasy movies in years. With a mix of rising Gen Z stars and award-winning Hollywood veterans, fans are eager to see how they will bring the dark, mysterious world of the hit video game to the big screen.

Elden Ring is slated for a March 3, 2028, release date.

Hollywood Life has rounded up the main cast behind the upcoming Elden Ring movie below!

The live-action movie adaptation of #ELDENRING, produced by the studio A24 in partnership with Bandai Namco and filmed for IMAX, is slated for release on March 3, 2028.

Production will begin in Spring 2026, and the full cast has been announced. Learn more: https://t.co/WyyyXMkiUF pic.twitter.com/gR3Mxxl5Lt — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) April 20, 2026

Kit Connor

Kit Connor is leading the ensemble cast, marking a major leap from his breakout role in Netflix’s Heartstopper. The English star has already proven his range with appearances in films like Rocketman and Ready Player One, and recently worked with Garland on Warfare.

Though his exact role hasn’t been revealed, Connor is widely expected to anchor the story.

Cailee Spaeny

Cailee Spaeny continues her rapid rise in Hollywood. She earned critical acclaim for Priscilla and starred in Civil War and Alien: Romulus, just to name a few of her most notable projects.

Ben Whishaw

Ben Whishaw is bringing all the prestige and gravitas to the film. He’s best known for roles in Skyfall, Paddington and the acclaimed series This Is Going to Hurt.

Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman will add unexpected star power following his dramatic turn in The Last of Us. He’s also best known for Parks and Recreation and recent on-screen work like Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

Fans are already speculating that Offerman could play a grizzled warrior or even a comedic presence in the otherwise dark world.

Tom Burke

Tom Burke joins the cast after standout roles in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Black Bag.

Havana Rose Liu

Havana Rose Liu is one of the newer faces in the lineup, best known for Bottoms and Tuner.

Sonoya Mizuno

Sonoya Mizuno is reuniting with Garland after Ex Machina. She’s also appeared in House of the Dragon.

Jonathan Pryce

Jonathan Pryce, an Oscar-nominated actor known for The Two Popes and The Crown, is adding veteran prestige to the film.

Ruby Cruz

Ruby Cruz, recognized for Bottoms and Willow, continues her trajectory with this major box office hit.