Drake vs. UMG Lawsuit: Why He Filed Legal Action for Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

Image Credit: WireImage

The feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar continues, as the 38-year-old Canadian rapper’s company, Froze Moments LLC, filed a “pre-action petition” against Universal Music Group (UMG), the label representing the 37-year-old rapper, over the song “Not Like Us.” The track references Drake with the line: “Say, Drake, I hear you like ‘em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one/ To any b*tch that talk to him and they in love/ Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him.”

This prompted UMG to release a statement, shared by Billboard, saying: “The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue.” The statement continued, “We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”

Learn more about the lawsuit between Drake and Universal Music Group below.

Drake is taking legal action against Universal Music Group and Spotify, alleging they conspired to artificially inflate the popularity of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” According to Billboard, Drake’s filing accuses UMG of a “scheme” involving bots, payola and other methods to… pic.twitter.com/59qLpVkZAC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 25, 2024

Who Is Drake Signed To?

In 2022, Drake signed with Universal Music Group, the same label that represents Lamar.

Why Is Drake Suing UMG?

According to Billboard, the “God’s Plan” rapper decided to sue the music label, accusing UMG of conducting an illegal “scheme” to promote Kendrick’s song, ensuring that it received additional attention. Drake alleges this was done despite the track serving as a diss aimed at him and referencing his name directly.

Is Drake Suing Kendrick Lamar?

No, Drake is not suing Lamar, but the two have had a long-standing rivalry. They previously collaborated on tracks like “Poetic Justice” and “Buried Alive Interlude,” but their feud began with Kendrick’s verse on Big Sean’s “Control.” In the track, Kendrick name-dropped several artists, including Drake, and declared, “I got love for you all, but I’m trying to murder you.” He continued to rap, “Trying to make sure your core fans never heard of you.” Drake later responded in a Billboard cover story, saying, “I know good and well that Kendrick’s not murdering me, at all, in any platform.” Since then, the two have subtly taken shots at each other in their music, keeping their beef alive over the years.