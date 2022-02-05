Dr. Dre’s Wife: Everything To Know About Ex Nicole Young & His Past Romances

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young made headlines when they separated in 2020 after 25 years of marriage. Find out more about the rapper’s now ex-wife and other romances he’s enjoyed here.

Dr. Dre, 56, is officially a divorced man after he and his wife Nicole Young finalized their divorce in 2021. Breyon Prescott took to Instagram to commemorate the new chapter of the rapper’s life in Dec. with a photo, which can be seen below, that showed him posing in front of letter balloons that spelled out “DIVORCED AF.” The public figure congratulated the newly single Dre in the caption, indicating they both think it’s a good next step as he leaves his 25 years of marriage with Nicole in the past.

So, who is Nicole and what’s the background on her romance with Dre? Find out more details about that and some of Dre’s other relationships below.

How did Dr. Dre & Nicole meet?

Dre reportedly first met Nicole in the 1990s when she was actually married to someone else: NBA player Sedale Threatt. She and Sedale got hitched in 1992 but four years later, they split, and she soon embarked on a relationship with Dre.

Dre & Nicole got married in 1996.

After just four months of dating, Dre and Nicole got hitched and began their life together. They went on to start their own family together when they welcomed son Truice in 1997 and daughter Truly in 2001. Dre already had four older children from different women at the time he and Nicole embarked on parenthood together.

Nicole worked as an attorney.

At the time she and Dre met, the successful woman already reportedly had a successful career as an attorney, but not much is known about when she practiced.

The former husband and wife had a bit of a messy divorce.

Shortly after it was announced that Dre and Nicole were divorcing in June 2020, it was reported that the latter was seeking $2 million a month in spousal support. She had also accused him of abuse and listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split on the divorce paperwork. Although she was apparently trying to get the specific amount of money, a judge ruled against it in Oct. 2020. The judge agreed that Dre shouldn’t pay his soon to be ex $1.5 million in security fees, but he did order the talented musician to pay her $293,306 per month instead.

“[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021,” court documents read. Dre will pay a total of $3,519,672 per year until Nicole remarries or “enters into a new domestic partnership.”

Other court documents revealed that Nicole complained about Dre’s spending and claimed he made the prenuptial proceedings a financially difficult situation for her. In Dec. 2021, it was reported that Dre agreed to pay Nicole $100 million, including $50 million now and $50 million a year from now, in their settlement.

Who else has Dr. Dre been romantically involved with?

Before he met and married Nicole, Dre was involved with various women, including some he welcomed children with.

From 1981 until 1983, he dated Cassandra Joy Greene, with whom he welcomed his first son, Curtis, in 1981. Cassandra was the one who reportedly raised Curtis until Dre walked back into his life many years later.

Clara Maroni, an Italian artist, dated Dre from 1982 until 1984, and they welcomed their daughter La Tanya in 1983.

Jenita Porter dated Dre next and their romance lasted from 1987 until 1988. They welcomed son Andre Young Jr. in 1988 but in 2008, the 20-year-old sadly died from an overdose.

Dre dated singer Michel’le from 1988 until 1996. In 1991, they welcomed their son Marcel together.