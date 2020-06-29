Nicole Young: 5 Things To Know About Dr. Dre’s Wife As They Split After 24 Years Of Marriage

Nicole Young, Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years, shocked fans when she filed for divorce from the rapper on June 29 and cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the cause. Here are five things you should know about her.

Dr. Dre, 55, and his wife Nicole Young, 50, are starting their summer off with a shocking split after 24 years of marriage. The news made headlines after Nicole filed for divorce from the rapper on June 29 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the decision. The former lovebirds were married on May 25, 1996 and share two adult children, son Truice, 23, and daughter Truly, 19, together so it doesn’t look like there will be any child support issues involved.

Here are five things you should know about Nicole and her past and present with Dre.

1.) She is seeking spousal support during the divorce. The former couple had no prenup arrangement, according to TMZ, so things may get messy when it comes to finances. It’s not clear how much Nicole is asking for, but Dre is worth an estimated $800 million and she is working with celebrity attorney Samantha Spector, who is known for working with high-profile people.

2.) Before marrying Dre, she was married to NBA player Sedale Threatt. Nicole, whose maiden name is Plotzker, married Sedale in 1992 and they were together for about three years before deciding to go their separate ways. The brunette beauty was still with Sedale when she met Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, and according to HipHopDX, Dre wrote her a letter in 1995 that read, “Hopefully you doing well and you realized you need to quit f***ing with Sedale and come home to your doctor. I will take care of you baby girl.” They married the next year.

3.) She was a stepmother to Dre’s older kids from his previous relationships. They include daughter Tyra, son Curtis, 38, whose mother is Cassandra Greene, daughter La Tanya, 37, whose mother is Lisa Johnson, son Marcel, 29, whose mother is singer Michel’le, and daughter Latoya. Dre also had a son Andre Young Jr., who tragically died of a drug overdose at the age of 20 in 2008.

4.) It’s been reported that she worked as an attorney but there’s no proof of the claims. TMZ and other outlets have reported the alleged career but there doesn’t appear to be a record of her practicing law in the state of California and she isn’t listed on the State Bar of California’s website, according to Heavy. There’s also no knowledge of where or when she received a law degree.

5.) She and Dre appeared very happy in the last Instagram photo he posted with her. In the pic, which was posted in Sept. 2018, the former lovebirds can be seen sitting next to each other with huge smiles on their faces. “Was just an average Tuesday. This is what the f*ck we do!!!” the caption for the pic read.