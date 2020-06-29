Dr. Dre & Wife Nicole Young Split After 24 Years Together

Divorce is nothing but a G Thang, it seems. After more than two decades together, Dr. Dre and his wife, Nicole Young, have called it quits.

Dr. Dre will soon be back on the market. His wife of 24-years, Nicole Young, filed for divorce on Monday, June 29, according to TMZ, and the publication reports she cited “the usual irreconcilable differences” as the reason for this split. The two tied the knot together on May 25, 1996, and since then, have welcomed two kids into the world: son Truice and daughter Truly. Thankfully, both children are adults, so Dre and Nicole will not have to go through the extra hurdle of negotiating a child support/custody arrangement.

However, this doesn’t mean that this won’t be a messy divorce. Nicole is seeking spousal support, according to TMZ, who also reports that there’s no prenup agreement between these two. That might be an issue, considering that Dre is reportedly worth an estimated $800 million. TMZ also reports that she’s being represented by “a high-powered celeb attorney, Samantha Spector.” HollywoodLife has reached out to both for confirmation about this breakup, and we’ll update this post with any additional information (including any info from the divorce docs) when made available.

Nicole was previously married to NBA player Sedale Threatt and works as a lawyer, per TMZ. Dr. Dre, as most of the world knows, is a founding member of the revolutionary rap group N.W.A., a successful solo artist (many say his 1992 album The Chronic is one if not THE best rap albums of all time), a highly-respected producer, record executive, and founder of Beats Electronics.

Though he’s lived the past three decades in the spotlight, Dre (born Andre Young) has, for the most part, kept his private life exactly that – private. “I’ve gotten my personal life all the way intact and made sure that it’s straight. Without that, you have no foundation. Your building is going to crumble,” he said in a 1999 interview with Rolling Stone. When asked what he had to change, he said, “Just me. That’s all.”

Dre is a father of six kids, who he had with five different women. His eldest, Curtis Young, was born in 1981 when Dre was just a teen. He welcomed a daughter (La Tayna Danielle Young) and another son (Andre Young Jr., who died in 2008) in 1983 and 1988, respectively. Dre and singer Michel’le dated from 1988 to 1996, and during that time, they welcomed a son, Marcel. Michel’le was one of the women who accused him of physical abuse in 2015 after the release of the Straight Outta Compton biopic (which many criticized for painting Dre is a more positive light.) Dre, in a statement to The New York Times, owned up to his past. “I apologize to the women I’ve hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.”