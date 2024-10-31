Why Donald Trump Was Riding in a Garbage Truck at Green Bay Rally

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump, the garbage collector? Not exactly, but the Republican candidate’s campaign has had a few headline-making moments. From briefly serving pre-selected customers at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s to talking to reporters from a “Trump Make America Great Again” garbage truck, the 78-year-old has made it a point to create buzz. But why did Trump choose to lie into at his latest Green Bay, Wisconsin, rally in a bright orange vest and a truck?

Why Was Trump Riding in a Garbage Truck?

Based on his remarks in Green Bay on October 30, 2024, Trump appeared in the truck to diss President Joe Biden, who recently made a comment about Trump supporters.

“How do you like my garbage truck?” Trump asked reporter, according to the Associated Press. “This is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden. … I hope you enjoyed this garbage truck. Thank you very much.”

The guy's not well. pic.twitter.com/qsuIy9Actt — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 31, 2024

What Did Joe Biden Say Was ‘Garbage’?

While on a call with the advocacy group Voto Latino, Biden made a comment that seemingly slammed Trump supporters.

“Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage,” Biden said,” per the Associated Press. “Well, let me tell you something, I don’t — I don’t know the Puerto Rican that I know, the Puerto Rico where I’m fr — in my home state of Delaware. They’re good, decent honorable people. … The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American. It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been.”

Hours later, Biden emphasized his opposition to the Trump campaign’s “hateful rhetoric” toward Latinos.

“Earlier today, I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage — which is the only word I can think of to describe it,” the president tweeted earlier this week. “His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation.”

Did Trump Call Puerto Rico ‘Garbage’?

No. The Republican candidate wasn’t the one who called Puerto Rico “garbage” at his MSG rally in New York. One of his speakers, however, did. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” and made multiple racist statements about Latinos. When questioned about Hinchcliffe’s comments, Trump insisted he didn’t even know who he was.

“I don’t know anything about the comedian,” Trump insisted, according to the Associated Press. “I don’t know who he is. I’ve never seen him. I heard he made a statement, but it was a statement that he made. He’s a comedian, what can I tell you. I know nothing about him.”