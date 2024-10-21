Did Donald Trump Really Work a McDonald’s Shift in Pennsylvania?

Image Credit: The Washington Post via Getty Im

Donald Trump apparently lived a day in the life of a McDonald’s employee. As seen in now-viral videos on social media, the Republican candidate served up French fries in a McDonald’s uniform at a local Pennsylvania franchise location. But did he work a full shift as an employee?

Did Donald Trump Work at McDonald’s?

Until now, Donald had not served McDonald’s customers. In October 2024, the former host of The Apprentice put on the fast-food chain’s uniform for a day to hand out fries at a drive-thru. According to what appeared to be a flyer on the door of the Feasterville, Pennsylvania, McDonald’s franchise, operator Derek Giacomantonio closed the restaurant until 4 p.m. that day to “accommodate a visit at the request of former president Donald Trump and his campaign.”

“While we are not a political organization, we proudly open our doors to everyone and, as a locally owned and operated location, this visit provides a unique opportunity to shine a light on the positive impact of small businesses here in Feasterville,” the flyer read. “We’re equally honored to share the significance of what one in eight Americans have experienced: that a job at McDonald’s is more than just a job. It’s a pathway to critical skills development and meaningful career opportunities.”

I don’t know who at the Trump campaign thought it was a good idea to put Donald Trump working at a McDonald’s drive-thru for a photo-op, but THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/PAA5KY4tW6 — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) October 20, 2024

Did Kamala Harris Work at McDonald’s?

Throughout her campaign, Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris has claimed that she worked at McDonald’s in the 1980s to support herself while attending Howard University in Washington D.C. There is no public record of her employment, but the restaurant noted in a statement, “We and our franchisees don’t have records for all positions dating back to the early ’80s,” according to Newsweek.

Additionally, the California native has recalled her past gig in multiple interviews and campaign events. During a September 2024 interview with MSNBC, Kamala explained why she chose to discuss her McDonald’s job with voters.

“Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald’s is because there are people who work at McDonald’s in our country who are trying to raise a family,” Kamala said. “I worked there as a student.”

What Did Donald Trump Say About Kamala Harris’ McDonald’s Gig?

While serving fries to the pre-selected customers at the Feasterville, Pennsylvania, McDonald’s, Donald said that he worked at the chain “for 15 more minutes than Kamala,” according to multiple outlets. The Republican candidate has also claimed that Kamala lied about working at the restaurant.