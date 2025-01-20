Donald Trump’s Net Worth: How Much Does the President-Elect Earn?

Image Credit: Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn in for a second term in the White House. On Monday, January 20, Trump and his vice president-elect, J.D. Vance, will be joined by supporters and a few celebrity performers to celebrate the occasion taking place in Washington D.C.

As his inauguration begins, read on to learn more about his net worth, his recently launched meme coin, and his past indictments.

What Is Donald Trump’s Net Worth?

As of January 20, Trump is worth approximately $6.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Did Trump Launch a Meme Coin?

Trump launched a meme coin—$TRUMP—on Friday, just days before his inauguration.

“My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE!” Trump posted on X Friday. “It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW. Go to http://gettrumpmemes.com — Have Fun!”

The $TRUMP meme coin initially sold for $10 each before soaring to nearly $70 by Sunday morning. However, its value sharply declined later that day after Melania Trump announced her own coin.

The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now. https://t.co/mgSwtOQYnq FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P pic.twitter.com/o2V9BQx2zG — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 19, 2025

As of Monday morning, the coin is valued at around $51, with a market cap of approximately $10.3 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

What Are the Concerns About Trump’s Involvement with Meme Coins?

Potential concerns have been raised about the incoming President and First Lady launching meme coins, which are often volatile and part of a crypto industry that typically begins as a joke with little to no real value. Critics have warned that the Trump meme coin could present a risky opportunity for special interests and foreign governments to attempt to gain influence with the president.

“Now anyone in world can essentially deposit money into bank account of President of USA with a couple clicks,” Anthony Scaramucci, a former Trump White House communications director, said on X.

The website selling the tokens emphasizes that they are intended as expressions of support, not investment opportunities.

Was Trump Convicted?

Trump was first indicted in March 2023 by the Manhattan District Attorney on state charges related to a hush-money payment made during the final days of the 2016 presidential election. His then-attorney, Michael Cohen, paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged affair.

On May 30, 2024, Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree by a jury of 12. During the trial, Daniels testified about their alleged sexual affair, which Trump has denied.

Nearly a year after his conviction, on Friday, January 10, 2025, Trump attended his sentencing virtually. Judge Juan Merchan granted him an “unconditional discharge,” meaning he was released from further legal obligations without any additional punishment (e.g., prison time). While the conviction remains on his record, Trump will not face further penalties.

Despite being the first president in U.S. history to be convicted, Trump is still eligible to serve another term as president. The U.S. Constitution does not bar a convicted individual from holding the office of president.