Was a Bomb Found at Donald Trump’s Long Island Rally? Explosive Rumors Explained

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump scheduled a campaign rally in Long Island, New York, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Before the event began, rumors swirled on social media of an alleged bomb threat. X (formerly known as Twitter) users speculated that an explosive was found near the rally’s venue. So, was there ever a threat at the rally?

Where Is Donald Trump’s Long Island Rally?

Trump set up his campaign rally to take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Many supporters for the Republican candidate lined up outside of the location during the early morning hours.

Was There a Bomb at Trump’s Rally?

According to multiple outlets, police debunked the rumors of a bomb threat.

“Reports of explosives being found at the site are unfounded,” a spokesperson for the Nassau County Police Department said, per the New York Post.

Although authorities confronted a person “who may have been training a bomb detection dog near the site,” the police spokesperson added, “The individual with the bomb dog falsely reported explosives being found and that individual is currently being detained by police.”

Who Tried to Shoot Trump?

Days prior to his Long Island rally, Trump was targeted at his Florida golf course in West Palm Beach. A suspect named Ryan Wesley South aimed an AK-style gun at Trump before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene. He was taken into custody by police shortly thereafter.

Trump updated his supporters in a public statement, noting, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!”

The FBI is currently investigating the situation.

Two months prior, a separate person tried to shoot Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. On July 13, Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots into the crowd, and a bullet grazed Trump’s ear. The U.S. Secret Service managed to shoot and kill Crooks, who was perched on a rooftop near the rally.