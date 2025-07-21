Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Family Tree: Meet Duane Chapman’s Kids, Grandkids, Wives & More

Image Credit: Toronto Star via Getty Images

Duane Chapman, a.k.a Dog The Bounty Hunter, may be famous for his former A&E reality TV series, but he’s also a family man with a lot of kids and grandkids in his life. The Denver, Colorado, native has a large brood since he welcomed multiple children from past relationships and marriages. Now that he’s with his current wife, Francie Frane Chapman, we’ve rounded up Dog’s whole family tree below.

How Many Times Has Dog The Bounty Hunter Been Married?

Dog has been married six times throughout his life. He married his current wife, Francie, in September 2021. Before Francie, Dog’s late wife, Beth Chapman, died from throat cancer.

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wives

The following list includes Dog’s former wives, current wife and the years he was married to all of them:

La Fonda Sue Honeycutt (1972 – 1977)

(1972 – 1977) Anne Tegnell (1979 – 1982)

(1979 – 1982) Lyssa Rae Brittain (1982 – 1991)

(1982 – 1991) Tawney Marie (1991 – 2002)

(1991 – 2002) Beth Smith (2006 – 2019)

(2006 – 2019) Francie Frane (2019 – present)

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Kids: Many Many Children He Has

Dog has 13 children in total from different relationships. His 13th child was revealed to be a man named Jon, whom Duane said he “discovered” years later. In a June 2023 Instagram post, the reality TV personality shared a photo of Jon alongside a lengthy caption, which read, “For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life. But God redeemed this day when I discovered my son Jon, who I just met recently, was born on this day. So now, instead of sorrow, this day has a new meaning. The whole story of Jon is told in my new book, Nine Lives and Counting, coming SOON. For anyone who has suffered a terrible loss please know God restores and redeems. Happy birthday son, love you both.”

The following are the names of all of Dog’s children:

Christopher Michael Hecht

Duane Lee II

Leland Blane

Zebadiah

Wesley

James Robert

Barbara Katie

Tucker Dee

Lyssa Rae

Bonnie Joanne

Garry

Cecily

Jon

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Grandkids

As a father of 13 children in total, Dog also has a lot of grandchildren. But in July 2025, he unfortunately lost his step-grandson, Anthony, after the late 13-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by his father, Francie’s son, Gregory Zecca. Francie had Gregory from a previous relationship.

“We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony,” Dog and Francie said in a statement to TMZ at the time.