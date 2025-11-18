Does ‘Wicked: For Good’ Have a Post-Credits Scene? Movie Spoilers

Image Credit: NBCUniversal

Wicked fans knew this day would come — the end of the Yellow Brick Road. As we approach the release of Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good, rumors about the second movie’s conclusion have already spread, and some fans are wondering whether there is a post-credits scene after the film.

Co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who play Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, have been hard at work over the past two years promoting both Wicked films. From their iconic interviews to on-stage performances, the multi-talented singers are finding it difficult to bid Oz “farewell.” Earlier this month, the duo performed for NBC’s Wicked: One Wonderful Night, and they brought viewers to tears in March with their Academy Awards collaboration.

Here, Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know so far about Wicked: For Good! (Warning: spoilers are ahead for Wicked: For Good)

Does Wicked: Part One Have a Post-Credits Scene?

No, the first Wicked movie does not have a post-credits scene. The first installment of the dual film series concludes with Elphaba (Erivo) flying away into the west as she closes out the movie with “Defying Gravity,” leaving Glinda behind with Madame Morrible.

Is There a Post-Credits Scene in Wicked: For Good?

The only hint of any post-credits scene for Wicked: For Good was the Dunkin’ Donuts commercial that Erivo and Jonathan Bailey filmed ahead of the film’s release. In the ad, the pair promotes the doughnut company’s limited-time matcha and pink refreshers and Munchkins while calling it the “Dunkin’ End-Credit Scene, Wicked: For Good.” Bailey and Erivo call it their “bonus scene” as they act out a melodramatic scene between their characters, Elphaba and Fiyero.

Who Plays Dorothy in Wicked: For Good?

Actress Bethany Weaver plays Dorothy Gale from Kansas. As fans of the original Wizard of Oz already know, the role was originally played by the late Judy Garland.

How Does Wicked: For Good Conclude? The Ending

If the movie follows the Broadway musical, it should end with the Wizard discovering that he is actually Elphaba’s biological father. So, he leaves Oz in Glinda’s hands. After Elphaba and Glinda sing one final time together (“For Good”), Dorothy splashes Elphaba — now the “Wicked Witch of the West” — with water, causing her to melt. But Elphaba later reveals that she faked her death and re-emerges through a trap door.

Now with Fiyero, who is a scarecrow as a result of Elphaba’s spell, the pair leaves Oz together, and Glinda informs the people of Oz that the Wicked Witch of the West is dead.