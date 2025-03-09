Does Spencer Dutton Die in ‘1923’? See Spoilers

Image Credit: Paramount+

The popular Yellowstone spinoff 1923 is in its second season, and fans are curious about the storyline, especially since this season could very well be the last.

Series star Brandon Sklenar told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024 about the current season, “It’s bookend. It’s still limited, but I think of it as one piece — there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece. It will conclude.” However, Paramount has not yet confirmed whether or not Season 2 will be the final season.

Find out more about Sklenar’s character in the 1923 universe and what’s next for him, or more specifically, his possible demise below.

Who Plays Spencer Dutton in 1923?

Brandon Sklenar plays Spencer Dutton in 1923.

The New Jersey-born actor has been in the industry since 2011, with early roles including appearances in New Girl (as “Loner”), Mapplethorpe (as Edward Mapplethorpe), and Vice (as Bobby Prentace). Sklenar also gained recognition for portraying Burt Reynolds in the Paramount+ miniseries The Offer, which centers around the making of The Godfather. In addition, Sklenar starred in It Ends with Us, playing Atlas Corrigan, the first love of protagonist Lily Bloom (played by Blake Lively), who is trapped in an abusive marriage.

Does Spencer Dutton Die in 1923?

The question for Spencer after the show’s first season has been: Will Spencer ever make it home to Montana to save his family’s cattle ranch from the threats the Duttons faced in 1923? How will he fulfill that promise now that he and his soulmate, wife Alex (Julia Schlaepfer), have been separated by bodies of water?

According to recent episodes, Spencer is still alive. However, in an interview with Daily Express, Brandon explained that Spencer is coping with PTSD by chasing danger and putting himself in harm’s way. While Spencer finds a renewed sense of purpose when he falls in love with Alex, Sklenar emphasizes that true love isn’t a cure for a serious mental health condition.

Spencer, a World War I hero, is prone to attracting enemies and violence, and there’s a looming possibility that someone could eventually get the best of him.

In the most recent episode, titled “Wrap Thee in Terror,” the storylines of Teonna and Alex take center stage. According to an official press release from Paramount+, the episode follows Alexandra as she “runs into trouble while traveling alone. Making enemies along the way, Father Renaud and Marshal Kent close in on Teonna.”

Who Has Died So Far in 1923?

On the show, several characters who died in Season 1 include Catherine Walsh, who was mauled to death by a leopard; John Dutton Sr., who was shot by Banner Creighton; Emma Dutton, who died by suicide off-screen; Brother Romero, who was shot by Hank Plenty Clouds; Hank Plenty Clouds, who was shot by Brother Cillian; and Brother Cillian, who was killed by Teonna Rainwater.

Off the show, Cole Brings Plenty tragically passed away at the age of 27 last year. Season 2 of 1923 began with an “in memoriam” tribute dedicated to the late cast member. Jeremy Gauna later took over the role of Pete Plenty Clouds.

When Are New Episodes of ‘1923’ Released?

As long as it’s a Sunday, each Season 2 episode of 1923 drops exclusively on Paramount+ at midnight ET. According to reports from Forbes, the season consists of eight episodes, with new ones releasing weekly until April 13.

The second season premiered on February 23, 2025 — just over two years after the first season ended.