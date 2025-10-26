Does Alex Vesia Have Children? He & Wife Kayla Expecting a Baby Together

Image Credit: MLB Photos via Getty Images

Alex Vesia is a family man first. While the MLB player is known for being a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, he prioritizes his life with his wife, Kayla, above his career. The couple have been together since 2019, and they’ve shared their milestones with social media followers, including Kayla’s pregnancy journey. As fans grapple with the news of Alex’s absence from the 2025 World Series, many have asked if the couple already have children.

Below, learn more about Alex’s family and his life with Kayla.

How Did Alex Vesia & His Wife Meet?

In a January 2023 TikTok post, Kayla said that she and Alex first met at a dessert shop years prior and talked for “hours.” At some point down the road, the couple made their relationship official and celebrated their third anniversary together in April 2022, as seen in an Instagram post on Alex’s account.

That November, Alex proposed to Kayla.

When Did Alex Vesia & Kayla Get Married?

Alex and Kayla got married in January 2024. Calling it the “best day of [their] lives” in an Instagram post, the then-newlyweds thanked their guests for attending.

“We couldn’t have planned for a better day it was everything we dreamed of and more,” Alex and Kayla wrote in a joint Instagram post. “Very thankful for everyone who traveled and made time to celebrate us! LOVE YA’LL -The Vesias.”

Does Alex Vesia Have Children?

No, Alex does not have any children, but he and Kayla announced they were expecting their first baby together in 2025. Up until mid-October 2025, Kayla had been sharing Instagram photos of her growing baby bump and her supporting Alex as he and the Dodgers moved onto the World Series.

However, Alex went on hiatus right before the World Series began. The Dodgers wrote in a public statement, “It is with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife, Kayla, navigate a deeply personal family matter. The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date.”

The Dodgers’ manager, Dave Roberts, told reporters that the team was “anticipating” Alex being off the roster for the World Series “unless something unforeseen happens.”

“I think we exhausted a couple different options, but just considering obviously what he’s going through and baseball’s certainly on the backburner, so I just think that’s the right process that we as an organization [thought] was probably the best way to handle it,” Dave said, according to Dodgers Nation. “And to be quite honest, I don’t know a lot of what went into it.”