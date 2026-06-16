Do Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO Have Kids? Meet the Country Singer’s Children

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Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have been dedicated parents to his children throughout their decade-long marriage, which unfortunately came to an end in May 2026 when the country music singer filed for divorce from his wife. While Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have been open about their marriage over the years, the “Son of a Sinner” singer is already a dad to two children.

Learn more about Jelly Roll’s kids and their mothers below.

Do Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO Have Children?

No. Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO do not share any biological children together. However, Bunnie has played a major role in helping raise her now-estranged husband’s two children from previous relationships, and she often refers to them as her own family.

The couple married in 2016 after meeting the year before, and Bunnie has since become a dedicated stepmother to both of Jelly Roll’s kids.

How Many Kids Does Jelly Roll Have?

Jelly Roll (real name is Jason DeFord) has two children of his own: daughter Bailee Ann DeFord and son Noah Buddy DeFord.

His eldest child, Bailee Ann, was born on May 22, 2008. Jelly Roll has frequently credited her birth with changing the direction of his life. At the time, he was incarcerated, and learning that he had become a father motivated him to make major changes and focus on building a better future.

@officialjellyroll The greatest gift god has ever given me was becoming a father. Happy Father’s Day y’all. ♬ My Cross – Jelly Roll

Bailee has occasionally stepped into the spotlight alongside her famous father, appearing at red carpet premieres and other public events. She has also spoken candidly about overcoming challenges from her childhood and the close relationship she shares with both Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO.

Jelly Roll welcomed his second child, son Noah Buddy, in August 2016, days before marrying Bunnie. Unlike his older sister, Noah has been kept out of the public eye. Jelly Roll and Bunnie have explained that they respect Noah’s privacy and the wishes of his mother, though fans occasionally get glimpses of him through social media posts.

During an August 2023 interview with Taste of Country, the Grammy Award winner said that Noah accompanies the rest of the family on trips. When they all go on vacation, Jelly Roll said they “always try to shoot [social media posts] around him” out of respect for Noah and his mother’s privacy.

“With Bailee, I’m the full-time parent, I’m the judge, the jury and the executioner, when it comes to decisions with her,” Jelly Roll explained, since he and Bunnie have primary custody of Bailee. “I try not to get in the way of what [Noah’s mom] is building over there, and I never want to step on her toes, with what she’s doing with him, that I want to just respect that boundary.”

Who Are the Mothers of Jelly Roll’s Children?

Jelly Roll’s children have different mothers. His daughter, Bailee Ann, was born to his former girlfriend, Felicia Beckwith. During Bailee’s early years of childhood, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO eventually gained primary custody of her, and Bunnie became a central parental figure in her life.

Jelly Roll’s son, Noah Buddy, was born to a woman named Melisa, who has remained out of the public eye. Jelly Roll and Bunnie have spoken out about maintaining a respectful co-parenting relationship to honor her privacy.