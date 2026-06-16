Why Did Jelly Roll File for Divorce From His Wife Bunnie XO? His Reason Revealed

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Nothing lasts forever, including some relationships. The latest breakup to turn Hollywood upside down is Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO. News of their pending divorce broke in June 2026, and country music fans were shocked, especially since the couple had opened up about their journey together over the years. So, why are they getting a divorce?

Below, learn everything we know so far about Jelly Roll and Bunnie’s separation.

Are Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO Still Together?

No. As previously noted, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are headed for a divorce. The “Somebody Save Me” artist was the one who filed for separation in Tennessee in May 2026, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Why Did Jelly Roll File for Divorce From His Wife, Bunnie XO?

Sources told TMZ that Jelly Roll and Bunnie’s split was a mutual decision. According to The U.S. Sun, the “Son of a Sinner” hitmaker cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for his filing. He also noted that he and Bunnie are “unable to live together successfully as husband and wife.”

When Did Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO Divorce?

According to the divorce filing, Jelly Roll listed his and Bunnie’s date of separation as May 9, 2026.

Do Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO Have Kids?

No, Jelly Roll does not share biological children with Bunnie XO, but he is a father to daughter Bailee Ann and son Noah Buddy, whom he welcomed through previous relationships.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie have primary custody of Bailee. His son, Noah, was born just days before he married Bunnie in 2016, and the country music star rarely speaks about his second child publicly.

Did Jelly Roll Cheat on Bunnie XO?

Yes, and Jelly Roll has been open about his infidelity, with his most recent interview being in October 2025. At the time, the Grammy Award winner called his affair “one of the worst moments of my adulthood.”

“Because it was the first time that I was like, ‘I really can’t get this right at all. I know I’m in love with this woman.’ It was just such a, just really, really, really blew me back,” Jelly Roll admitted on the “Human School” podcast. “I did a lot of work to repair that relationship, you know what I mean? The repair has been special.”

At the time, Jelly Roll said that he and Bunnie were “stronger than we could have ever been.” Still, he wished that their love story “would have went in a way that it never had an affair, but – and I’m in no way glad it happened – but man, I’m proud of who we are today.”

As for why he cheated on Bunnie, Jelly Roll recalled “hanging around a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives.”

“When I was doing cocaine, I was hanging around a bunch of people that were doing cocaine,” he acknowledged. “When I was drinking a lot, I was hanging around a lot of people that were drinking a lot.”