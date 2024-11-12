Do Celebrities Get Paid to Endorse Politicians? 2024 Election Campaigns

The 2024 U.S. election featured a handful of notable celebrity endorsements. From Vice President Kamala Harris‘ campaign to Donald Trump‘s, several public figures proudly voiced their support for the respective candidates. A majority of Hollywood endorsed Harris, while a handful showed up for Trump. But after a now-debunked report claimed that Harris paid Oprah Winfrey, voters are wondering if celebrities get paid to endorse politicians.

Find out everything we know about celebrity political endorsements here.

Which Celebrities Donated to Harris?

Out of all the celebrities who endorsed her, it’s unclear if all of them donated to Harris’ campaign. Numerous stars supported the VP, including Jennifer Lopez, Eminem, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and several more.

The only celebrity who reportedly donated to the Harris campaign was Beyoncé, according to Daily Mail. The outlet reported in August 2024 that the “Freedom” artist “set aside $4 million to donate to the campaign.”

Bey did not publicly confirm or deny the report.

“I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother.” – Beyoncé speaks at Kamala Harris’ rally in Houston pic.twitter.com/taWpVhF6DC — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 26, 2024

Which Celebrities Donated to Trump?

The celebrities who publicly backed Trump were Dennis Quaid, Dr. Phil, Elon Musk and others. Musk was the one who donated millions to the Republican’s campaign, NPR reported. In October, the Tesla founder’s political action committee spent more than $70 million to support Trump’s re-election. By November, Musk’s PAC spent about $200 million, according to the Associated Press.

Dennis Quaid endorses Trump 🔥🔥🔥 @realDonaldTrump "I was ready not to vote for Trump until I saw a weaponization of our justice system.”pic.twitter.com/78Y8gIzMTR — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) September 3, 2024

Did Kamala Pay Celebrities to Endorse Her?

In November, The Washington Examiner alleged that Harris’ team spent “six figures on building a set for Harris’ appearance on the popular ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast with host Alex Cooper” and claimed that Harris paid Oprah Winfrey‘s Harpo Productions $1 million.

Additionally, a right-wing-leaning X account named “Breaking911” claimed that Harris’ campaign spent about $20 million on celebrity endorsements.

“HOLY SMOKES! Kamala’s campaign wasted $20M to buy the endorsements of celebrities $5M to Megan Thee Stallion $3M to Lizzo $1.8M for Eminem $1M for Oprah Paid 6 figures to appear on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast,” the account tweeted on November 11, 2024.

However, Winfrey quickly shut down the rumors. According to video published by TMZ, the TV producer noted she was “paid nothing — ever” by Harris and said that the rumors “not true.”

Additionally, there was no evidence to support either The Washington Examiner or Breaking911’s claims.

Did Trump Pay Celebrities for Endorsements?

It’s unclear if Trump compensated any of his famous supporters. However, since Winfrey debunked the claim about Harris’ celebrity endorsements, it’s unlikely that the Republican paid celebrities.

Social media content creators may be a different story, though. Per CNN, influencer are not required “to disclose if they’ve been paid to endorse a candidate or speak about a political issue on their page.”