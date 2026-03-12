Do ‘American Idol’ Contestants Get Paid? How Much Winners Get in Cash Prize

American Idol has been a staple of American reality TV since the early 2000s. Hopeful singers audition for the chance to become the next music sensation, and although the goal is to receive a record deal, the cherry on top is the cash prize the winners get. But what about the contestants who make it to the final rounds of the show?

It would make sense for some, if not all, of the participants are compensated for their time on the reality TV series. After all, some aspiring music artists leave their jobs in their hometowns to chase their dreams. So, how much money do American Idol contestants get, and what do the winners receive now?

Hollywood Life explains the payout from American Idol below in comparison to the show’s earlier seasons.

Do American Idol Contestants Get Paid for Being on the Show?

Contestants don’t automatically get paid to go to Hollywood, but they do get compensated if they make it to the live rounds of the show, former participant Margie Mays said in a 2020 TikTok video.

“You don’t get paid until you make it to the live rounds,” Margie explained. “I also did a couple of commercials for [American Idol], and that stuff is paid. When they take you to places like Hawaii, obviously, they pay for that, and there are things like a per diem for eating while you’re in Hawaii. But they’re not paying you to be a contestant.”

In a separate TikTok, Margie confirmed that the show covers hotel, meal and travel expenses during Hollywood Week.

“They’re not paying you money, but they are paying for your expenses,” she pointed out.

Whoever makes it to the Top 24, they can get paid a decent amount per episode, but they first need to pay thr $3,000 sign-up fee to join the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), per TV Insider and Taste of Country. Once a contestant is signed up, they can earn $1,571 for a two-hour show, $1,303 for every one-hour episode, and $910 for each half-hour episode, according to data from 2016.

How Much Money Do American Idol Winners Get?

Nowadays, the winners of American Idol expect to receive $250,000, but season 16 winner Maddie Poppe revealed how much money she actually got out of that cash prize.

“You do get $250,000, but not really because of taxes,” Maddie told Business Insider in 2022. “You get half of it before you complete your record, and then the second half after you complete the record. So, it’s just like an advance from the record deal, but I’m pretty sure I have to recoup it.”

In the early days of the show, Idol said winners would receive up to $1 million, but Kelly Clarkson revealed the truth about that during a 2026 episode of her eponymous talk show.

“They were like, ‘Oh you win a million dollars or whatever, da da da,'” the “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker began. “No, you didn’t. They lied. You did not, no. It was like a million dollars’ worth of investment in you. … And then they said you get a car. And I needed it, ’cause my car is bashed in and I couldn’t afford the deductible.”

What Year Did Kelly Clarkson Win American Idol?

Kelly is the season 1 winner of American Idol, which aired in 2002.