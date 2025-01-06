Did ‘Wicked’ Win a Golden Globe Award at the 2025 Ceremony?

View gallery Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The Wicked cast and crew pulled up to the 2025 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5, dressed to impress and ready to celebrate. Main stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande walked the red carpet together alongside their director, Jon M. Chu, and castmates Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum, and the co-stars were nominated for awards! So, did the cast of Wicked win a Golden Globe last night?

What Was Wicked Nominated for at the Golden Globes?

Wicked was up for multiple Golden Globes: Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture and Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. Cynthia was nominated for Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her performance as Elphaba, while Ariana was up for Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Glinda.

Did Wicked Win a Golden Globe?

Yes! Wicked won the Golden Globe Award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. This award is given to the year’s “most acclaimed, highest-earning and/or most viewed films that have garnered extensive global audience support and attained cinematic excellence,” according to Dick Clark Productions, the Golden Globes organizer.

Nominees in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category must have grossed at least $150 million at the box office, with at least $100 million earned in the United States. If this isn’t the case, then the nominee must “commensurate digital streaming viewership recognized by trusted industry sources.”

During the 2024 Golden Globes, Barbie was awarded the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement accolade.

Did Ariana Grande or Cynthia Erivo Win a Golden Globe?

Neither Ariana nor Cynthia won a Golden Globe in their respective categories. Demi Moore took home the award for female actor in a musical or comedy film for her performance in The Substance. In the best supporting actress category, Zoe Saldaña took home the award for her performance in Emilia Perez.

Although Ariana and Cynthia did not win, they still cheered on their fellow nominees. Zoe was visibly tearful while accepting her first-ever Golden Globe as was Demi, who delivered a powerful speech about her career.

“Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a popcorn actress, and at that time I made that mean that I wasn’t allowed to have this, that I could do movies that were successful and made a lot of money but that I wouldn’t be acknowledged and I bought in and I believed that,” Demi said while accepting her Golden Globe. “A few years ago, I thought that this was it, maybe I’ve done what I was supposed to do, and then I had this magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me ‘you’re not done.'”