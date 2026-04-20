Did Patrick Muldoon Have Children? Find Out if the Actor Had Kids

Image Credit: Getty Images

Patrick Muldoon left a lasting impression in the soap opera world and beyond with his extensive film work. His unexpected death in April 2026 broke fans’ hearts, and, as his loved ones grieved, public interest in Muldoon’s personal and family life increased. Many fans are wondering whether or not he is survived by any kids of his own.

Learn more about Muldoon’s inner circle, including whether or not he had children, here.

How Old Was Patrick Muldoon?

Muldoon was 57 when he died on April 19, 2026.

Was Patrick Muldoon Married?

No, Muldoon never married. He was in a relationship with his girlfriend, Miriam Rothbart, from 2023 until he died.

Of course, the late Melrose Place alum’s famous relationship was with his longtime friend Denise Richards. The two went out in the late 1990s and co-starred in the film Starship Troopers and Dirty Hands, which Muldoon will posthumously appear in upon its April 2026 release.

During a late 2025 conversation on Tori Spelling‘s “misSPELLING” podcast, Muldoon explained his friendship with Richards, while acknowledging that they dated “on and off in the ’90s.”

“The thing about Denise and I is everybody thinks we met on Starship Troopers, but we met in acting class when she was 19 and I was 21,” Muldoon pointed out. “We both don’t come from entertainment families, and our families got to know each other over the years and kind of checked in with each other on navigating the crazy stuff that we all go through.”

Muldoon added that he and Richards were “very tight buddies, and she’s going through a rough spot right now with everything” and that he wished “her the best for sure, and we’re friends.”

Did Patrick Muldoon Have Children?

No. Muldoon did not have any children of his own.

How Did Patrick Muldoon Die?

Unfortunately, Muldoon died after suffering from a heart attack, multiple outlets reported. His sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, said her brother was at home in Beverly Hills, California, with his girlfriend, according to TMZ. After he went to take a shower, Rothbart went to check on Muldoon and found him unconscious on the bathroom floor. Paramedics rushed to his aid, but it was too late.