Did Neil Cavuto Retire From Television After Quitting Fox News?

Neil Cavuto has been at FOX for almost 3 decades. The long-standing journalist has hosted numerous TV programs, pertaining to both business and politics. Find out where Neil is headed to next!

Who Is Neil Cavuto?

Neil was the Senior Vice President, Anchor, and Managing Editor of Business News, FOX Business Network and FOX News Channel, according to his LinkedIn profile. He hosted the weekday TV programs, Your World with Neil Cavuto and Cavuto Coast to Coast, and the weekend TV show, Cavuto on Business. He also oversaw the shows Bulls & Bears, Forbes on FOX, and Cashin.’ Prior to his almost 3-decades-long career at Fox News, he was an Anchor and Host at CNBC, where he hosted the TV programs, Market Wrap and Power Lunch. He was also a guest contributor to the TODAY Show and NBC News at Sunrise. He got his Master’s degree in International Affairs at the American University in 1982, and he received his Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Saint Bonaventure University in 1980.

Where Is Neil Cavuto Now?

On December 19, 2024, Neil surprisingly announced to this fans on his TV show, Your World with Neil Cavuto, that it would be his last broadcast. He candidly shared his decision to leave on-air and stated: “I’ve been doing this for nearly three decades here. You know, there are people working with me now that weren’t even born when I started at FOX — that’s how old I am. I got to do what I love to do — report the news. Not shout the news, not blast the news and not call names — just call balls and strikes following the news, to hold truth to power and fairness to all,” as reported by Yahoo. He went on to thank his team at FOX and wished his watchers a happy holiday season.

Did Neil Cavuto Retire?

It is unknown if Neil retired. He has not made any commentary about his next steps in either his professional or personal life.

Why Did Neil Cavuto Leave Fox News?

It is unknown why Neil made the decision to leave FOX. He did tell his viewers that he isn’t leaving journalism all together. Neil stated: “I’m not leaving journalism. I’m just leaving here, but I’m forever grateful to my bosses here. They’ve been very good to me this many years and offered a very generous opportunity for me to stay many years more,” as reported by Yahoo.

Who Replaced Neil Cavuto on Fox?

Will Cain will replace Neil Cavuto with his TV show, The Will Cain Show. His new program debuted on Tuesday, January 21, 2025