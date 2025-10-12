Diane Keaton Net Worth 2025: How Much She Was Worth Before Death

Image Credit: Getty Images

Diane Keaton was one of Hollywood’s most distinctive and beloved stars. Before her death on October 11, 2025, at the age of 79, the Annie Hall actress had built a remarkable career that spanned more than five decades, earning acclaim as an actor, director, author, and real estate investor. Her success on and off the screen made her one of the most accomplished women in Hollywood.

Learn more about Keaton, her career, and net worth below.

What Happened to Diane Keaton?

Keaton passed away on October 11, 2025, at the age of 79 in California. News of her death was confirmed by her family, who shared that the Oscar-winning actress had been surrounded by loved ones in her final days. In the months leading up to her passing, reports noted that Keaton’s health had declined.

What Was Diane Keaton’s Cause of Death?

As of mid-October 2025, Keaton’s family has not publicly disclosed an official cause of death. Sources close to the actress told People that she had been facing health challenges in recent months but preferred to keep details private.

“She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her,” a friend of Keaton’s told the publication. “It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit.”

How Much Was Diane Keaton Worth?

At the time of her death, Keaton’s estimated net worth was around $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Did Diane Keaton Have Children?

Yes, Keaton had two kids. She adopted her daughter, Dexter, in 1996 and her son, Duke, in 2001.

How Did Diane Keaton Make a Living?

Keaton built an extraordinary career through both artistry and reinvention. She first gained attention in the 1970s with The Godfather and Annie Hall, the latter earning her an Academy Award for Best Actress. Her success continued through the decades with memorable roles in Reds, Baby Boom, The First Wives Club, and Something’s Gotta Give.

Outside of acting, Keaton directed several films and documentaries, published best-selling memoirs, and pursued photography and design. She also became a respected real estate developer, transforming historic California homes into architectural showpieces.