Denny Hamlin’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Racer Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images

Denny Hamlin didn’t fast-track his career — he gradually earned his place as one of the most famous and highest-paid race car drivers for NASCAR. Denny continues to chase success on every track he can get on. So, where does his net worth stand now?

Below, Hollywood Life has a breakdown of Denny’s racing career, his net worth and more.

Who Is Denny Hamlin?

Denny is known for his racing career. The Tampa, Florida, native started his lifelong career at the age of 7 when he raced go-karts. Throughout his teen years, Denny won multiple races. Eventually, he became a professional race car driver.

Denny Hamlin’s Net Worth

Denny currently boasts a net worth of $65 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

From paternity leave to the #BuschLightPole, it's been quite the week for @dennyhamlin. pic.twitter.com/fT1UzTUir4 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 22, 2025

How Did Denny Hamlin Get Rich?

Denny has earned his fortune through racing and sponsorships. In 2005 alone, he earned more than $1 million after competing in the Busch series and ending with 11 Top 10 finishes, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The following season, Denny was offered a full-time contract with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Between 2018 and 2019, Denny reportedly earned $14 million, which made him the third highest-paid NASCAR driver at the time, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Who Is Denny Hamlin’s Girlfriend?

Denny has been with his longtime partner, Jordan Fish, since 2007. The two briefly split in 2021 and never revealed the reason why, but Jordan took to social media to blast Denny at the time.

“Myself and our children deserve better than what you have given,” Jordan tweeted, according to the New York Post. “I cannot believe I ever thought that someone like you could change. Because you cannot. You have a long road ahead of you, and one I graciously no longer will be apart of. Have a great life.”

Despite the reported social media statements Jordan wrote, she and Denny reunited down the line and announced their engagement in 2024. They now share three children together.