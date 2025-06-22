Denny Hamlin’s Kids: About the Race Car Driver’s Children With Jordan

Image Credit: Getty Images

Denny Hamlin has been living life in the fast lane for years, but his heart is with his family. The NASCAR racer is now a father of three children, whom he shares with his longtime partner, fiancée Jordan Fish. The couple announced their third child’s birth in June 2025, when he was supposed to race in the Mexico Cup Race, but Jordan went into labor earlier than planned.

“Born June 11th • 8 lbs 4 oz • 22 ¾ inches,” Denny captioned an Instagram post, , announcing the birth of his son. “The road to meeting him wasn’t easy… but he’s home, he’s perfect, and his sisters can’t get enough of him. Our hearts have never been so full.Introducing our son…Jameson Drew Hamlin.”

Keep reading to meet Denny’s entire family!

Taylor Hamlin

Taylor, Denny and Jordan’s firstborn, was born in January 2013. Denny has regularly shared Taylor’s milestones on his Instagram, including her birthdays.

During a 2025 interview with NASCAR’s “The Day After,” Denny briefly opened up about fatherhood, calling himself “such a competitive person” and relating that to how he raises his children.

“Like, my kids aren’t into sports that much. That’s fine,” he said about his two daughters, adding, “I definitely support them in their singing, dancing, acting, and all those things. But they’re not going to play golf with me!”

Molly Hamlin

Molly is Jordan and Denny’s second child, whom they welcomed in August 2017. It’s clear that Molly and her older sister, Taylor, have grown up close, based on the sweet photos that Denny has shared to social media over the years.

Jameson Hamlin

Denny’s third child, Jameson, was born in June 2025. Following his son’s birth, the NASCAR driver released a public statement, which read, “We are happy to announce the birth of our son. Everyone is doing well. My main priority is to be here at home for Jordan and our family over the next few days when she is able to go home and we transition to life as a family of five.”

There is a significance to Jameson’s name, which Denny explained is a tribute to his mentors.

“Um, obviously I’m James, so that’s James’ son, Jameson. And so, and Drew, we wanted to keep JD because, obviously, JD Gibbs is a big, big part of my getting here to the Cup Series,” Denny explained, according to multiple outlets. “James Dean was the car owner I drove for in late models that got me the equipment to win all those races to get seen by JD. I’m JD, and so we’re just keeping it going.”