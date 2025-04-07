Denny Hamlin’s Girlfriend: Everything to Know About His Fiancee Jordan Fish

Denny Hamlin has been one of the most popular stars in NASCAR for quite a few years. He drives the no. 11 car in the NASCAR Cup Series, in which he has won a total of 51 races. He’s also won three Daytona 500 championships in 2016, 2019, and 2020. He also co-owns the auto-racing org 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan. For years, Denny has had his longtime girlfriend Jordan Fish by his side. The pair have been a couple for a number of years and have started a family together, and they’re engaged. Get to know more about Jordan and her relationship with Denny here.

Jordan Was an NBA Cheerleader

Denny and Jordan have been together for about 16 years. Prior to meeting Denny, Jordan had worked as a cheerleader for the Charlotte Hornets for a few years, according to The US Sun. In fact, the two of them met when Denny attended a Hornets game in 2007.

They Got Engaged on January 1, 2024

Denny and Jordan announced their engagement with a sweet Instagram post on New Year’s Day 2024. Jordan shared a few photos of herself and her husband-to-be at sunset on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as well as a few photos with their kids. She captioned the post with the hilarious comment: “Rings: DH 0, Jordan 1.”

They Have 2 Daughters Together

As mentioned above, the pair already have two children together. The couple welcomed their first daughter Taylor, 11, in January 2013. The couple recently revealed that they celebrated their elder daughter’s birthday with a Taylor Swift “Eras” themed party on Instagram. Denny announced that their younger daughter Molly, 6, was born in August 2017. Both parents regularly share cute photos of their kids on Instagram.

They Briefly Split in 2021

While Jordan and Denny have been together since 2007, they did have a brief hiccup in 2021. Jordan called out her then-boyfriend in a series of posts on X (then Twitter) before seemingly deactivating her account, according to The New York Post. “I have been quiet for too long for far too long,” she reportedly wrote. “I have endured things no one person should EVER have to endure and today was no exception. @dennyhamlin I hope everyone will finally see you for the person you truly are.”

Jordan also appeared to announce that she’d broken up with the racer in another post. “Myself and our children deserve better than what you have given. I cannot believe I ever thought that someone like you could change. Because you cannot. You have a long road ahead of you, and one I graciously no longer will be apart of. Have a great life,” she wrote.

It’s not clear what led to the alleged series of tweets or when Jordan and Denny got back together after the split.

Jordan Loves Playing Pickleball

While Denny’s main sport is NASCAR driving, Jordan is a fan of the trendy new sport pickleball. Her Instagram bio boasts that she’s a “Pickleballer by night.” She also occasionally shares photos from her games and shouts out her partners. It’s clear that she’s a very talented player, as she revealed that in her first tournament, she made it all the way to the finals.