Demi Lovato’s ‘Child Star’ Documentary Highlights: The Celebs’ Revelations

Image Credit: Getty Images

Demi Lovato has officially released her Child Star documentary, featuring many of her fellow industry colleagues who shared their experiences of growing up in the spotlight. From Drew Barrymore to Kenan Thompson, several actors opened up about their journeys with fame. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old Disney alum expressed her hope that viewers will “will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and pressures faced by young people in the industry so we can achieve our goal of creating a safer and more supportive environment for future generations of young talents in entertainment, social media and beyond.”

Each actor shared personal revelations, reflecting on their childhoods and the difficulties of growing up in the limelight. HollywoodLife gathered stories from some of the participating celebrities.

Demi Lovato’s Childhood and Stardom

Demi gained fame at a young age, starting her career on Barney & Friends alongside fellow Disney alum Selena Gomez. After her role as Angela on the kids’ show, she transitioned to Disney, starring in Camp Rock with the Jonas Brothers and in the TV series Sonny With a Chance.

In the documentary, Demi opened up about the bullying she endured before achieving fame. She revealed that popular girls wrote vulgar messages about her on bathroom stalls and even circulated a “suicide petition” at school. Reflecting on her early experiences, Demi shared, “I didn’t realize that [fame] would have such a negative impact on my mental health.”

The strain on her mental health affected her behavior on set, as even her Camp Rock co-star Alyson Stoner, who also appeared in the documentary, shared: “The last few years of working together felt really challenging. The treatment did feel drastically different. I do remember a sense of walking on eggshells, and there was definitely a lot of fear of a blowup.”

Drew Barrymore: Born a Nepo Baby

The 49-year-old actress gained fame with her role in the classic film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, but she was born into the famous Barrymore family—her father, John Drew Barrymore, and her mother, Jaid Barrymore, were both actors. In the documentary, Drew reflected on her tumultuous family life, sharing that her father was “on a lot of drugs,” which left her mother, Jaid Barrymore, to raise her as a single parent. Drew questioned, “I wonder why did my mom think it was a good idea for me to go into this. Was it because she wanted to be an actress herself? Was it because my dad and his family were actors?.”

Kenan Thompson’s Nickelodeon Earnings Were Stolen

Kenan Thompson, known for his iconic role in Nickelodeon’s Kenan & Kel, revealed in the documentary that a man his mother met stole his earnings from the show. The 46-year-old actor recalled, “He was basically a con artist and ran away with my biggest earnings up to that point. By the time it was discovered, it was toward the end of that Nickelodeon tenure. And it was devastating because I discovered it in front of others.”

Raven-Symoné Was Put to Work at a Young Age

Raven-Symoné started her career at a very young age, becoming known for her roles in That’s So Raven and The Cheetah Girls. In the documentary, the 38-year-old actress reflected on how her family instilled a strong work ethic in her from the beginning. “I knew it was work immediately,” she said. “My parents made sure that I understood this was a job. I get paid for it and you show up professionally.”

She continued, “[You know what money is] when you are told how much you are getting paid for the job that you do. So I knew at 3 how much I was making and I understood it was a job. If you lose it, you don’t make that money.”

Christina Ricci Grew Up in a ‘Chaotic Home’

Christina Ricci, known for her roles in The Addams Family and Casper, revealed that her childhood was challenging due to her family dynamics. She recalled getting into “crazy trouble” at just seven years old. Ricci also shared that her father was a “failed cult leader,” and while her relationship with her mother improved once they began attending auditions together, her early years were marked by challenges.