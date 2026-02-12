Demi Lovato’s Health: What We Know After She Canceled Tour Dates

Image Credit: Getty Images

Demi Lovato admitted she may have “overextended” her It’s Not That Deep Tour in an announcement explaining why she needed to cut several tour dates: to “protect [her] health.” Since the “29” artist has dealt with health concerns in the past, Lovatics wondered if she was dealing with anything new amid her newest music era.

“I am so excited to get back on stage this year and visit you in as many cities as I can,” Demi wrote in a social media statement in February 2026 to her fans. “While starting to prepare for the tour, I realized that I have overextended what may be possible. To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse, and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will allow me to handle the entire run of the tour.”

She then revealed the tour stops that had been canceled: Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Denver, saying she was “so sad to say that I will no longer be able to see you on this tour, and I am so sorry to those who planned to be there.” Demi added that refunds for these locations would be “issued automatically.”

“I am so excited for this tour and am looking forward to seeing so many of your faces singing with me!” Demi concluded her post. “Thank you for your support always. I love you, and I cannot wait to see you soon.”

Did Demi Lovato Cancel Her It’s Not That Deep Tour?

No, Demi’s 2026 tour was not canceled. She just took off a few tour dates.

Is Demi Dealing With a Health Issue?

Demi did not specify any new health issues, but she said she wanted to “protect” her well-being before embarking on her 2026 tour.

In the past, the “Cool for the Summer” singer suffered from several complications as a result of her 2018 overdose: several strokes, a heart attack, brain damage and vision problems. She’s been open about her previous addiction struggles in addition to her past eating disorders.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa & Associated Disorders (ANAD) website or call their hotline at (888)-375-7767 to get help.