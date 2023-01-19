David Crosby’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Nearly 36-Year Marriage To Jan Dance

David Crosby was a legendary musician known for being a co-founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young).

The late David Crosby was a successful musician, husband, and father. He was widely known as one of the co-founding members of some legendary bands including The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young). Unfortunately, the “For What It’s Worth” singer passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, as confirmed by his wife, Jan Dance, to Variety. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us,” her statement began.

“His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers,” Jan concluded. Amid the news of his death, below is everything to know about David’s marriage to Jan, their life, and his kids.

Who Is David Crosby’s Wife?

Me and my valentine and some fine trees pic.twitter.com/RJHRA18VmD — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) February 15, 2022

David was married to his soulmate, Jan Dance, for nearly four decades! The couple tied the knot in 1987 and were madly in love for 36 years before this musician’s untimely passing in 2023. Although they got married in 1987, it was clear that their love story began many years before that based on David’s tweets about Jan. Two years prior to his death, the late 81-year-old took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of his wife and wrote about how long he’s loved her. “You can see why I love her…..46 years so far,” he captioned the sweet post.

In a bittersweet memory, the Grammy-winner also shared a photo of his “Valentine” on Feb. 14, 2022, via Twitter. “Me and my valentine and some fine trees,” David captioned the snapshot of the two spending the day of love together last year. Jan and her late husband met when she was working as a receptionist at Criteria Studios, according to The US Sun, and later exchanged vows at the Hollywood Church of Religious Science in Los Angeles.

What David Said About His Marriage

You can see why I love her…..46 years so far pic.twitter.com/Jpqe9TBQdu — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) December 9, 2021

David was not shy about his love for his wife and he once confirmed to the Los Angeles Times about his loyalty to Jan during a March 2021 interview. When asked about the Byrds track “Triad,” about a threesome, David cleared the air on whether or not he ever stepped out of his marriage. “It’s not controversial, man. The French have been doing ménage à trois for centuries. It’s just unusual if you’re sexually very square. Lots of times, three people get together in a bed,” he said at the time. “I certainly wasn’t the only one doing it. It was fun to adventure back then. I continued being an adventurer for a long time, but my focus was really on obliterating [myself] with hard drugs. Once I got married to Jan, I never touched another woman, ever, at all.”

Did David & Jan Have Kids?

My son Django …in the Tokyo fishmarket ….last time I played there pic.twitter.com/ZqTThrVvwr — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) January 3, 2022

During Jan and David’s 36-year marriage they welcome one child together, a son named Django Crosby, 27. Along with Django, the iconic guitarist also welcomed a few other children during his life from different relationships. David’s other children include: Beckett Cypher, Bailey Jean Cypher, James Raymond, Donovan Crosby, and Erika Keller Crosby. It’s important to note that his late son, Beckett, was conceived via artificial insemination, along with Bailey. David electively participated in a sperm donation to Melissa Etheridge and her former partner Julie Cypher, as reported by CNN.

The proud father took to Twitter on Jan. 2, 2022, to share a snapshot of Django in Tokyo (see above). “My son Django …in the Tokyo fishmarket ….last time I played there,” he captioned the post. And later, on Feb. 3, 2022, he shared a selfie with Jan and their son along with the caption, “The family.”