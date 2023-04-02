Dave Stewart’s Kids: Meet The Music Icon’s 4 Children, Including Daughter Kaya On ‘American Idol’

Dave Stewart rose to fame as founder of the pop duo Eurythmics with Annie Lennox

Dave Stewart surprised the American Idol judges when he walked into the Season 21 auditions with a guitar in hand. The iconic British musician/songwriter didn’t show up to try and impress Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, however (as if he needed to, being half of the pop band Eurythmics with Annie Lennox and all). Instead, Dave was there to lend support to one of his four children, daughter Kaya, who was trying out for the show. He even played backup guitar for her! Afterwards, Dave turned to Lionel and said, “This is much more difficult than being inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.” Lionel agreed, as he and Dave had just been bestowed the honors in November, along with Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Carly Simon and more. Dave was inducted with Annie for their contributions as the Eurythmics, including such 80s hits as “Sweet Dreams” and “Here Comes the Rain Again”. Let’s meet Kaya and Dave’s three other children, below!

Sam

Dave had settled down with his first wife Pamela Wilkinson from 1972 to 1977. He then married former Bananarama member Siobhan Fahey, who was a famous British pop star as well. Together, they welcomed their first child together in1987, son Samuel. He followed in both of his parents’ footsteps and became a musician! He even fromed a band with his brother Django called Nightmare and the Cat.

More recently, he joined a band called Lo Moon, who have found much indie success, according to Variety. The band’s Instagram features Sam rocking out with his cohorts.

Django

Dave and Siobhan welcomed another son five years after Samuel. As mentioned, the music bug caught Django too. He and his brother rocked out together in a band before going their separate ways. Other than the music making, Django appears to be into his tattoos as well, as seen on his Instagram.

Kaya

Dave would divorce Siobhan in 1996 and end up marrying Danish artist, Anoushka Fisz, in 2001. They welcomed Kaya on February 28, 2000.

Before performing her original song “This Tattoo” for the American Idol judges, Kaya, who was born in London, shared how music has shaped her life. “When I was born, my dad was on tour. I was going to shows when I was in my mom’s tummy,” she said. “The musician’s lifestyle has been something that’s just been a part of my life. There was never a question of what I wanted to do with my life.”

She also shared that she didn’t want to ride on her father’s coattails, as evident on her Instagram, which has nary a family snap. Meanwhile, she’s been releasing music since 2015, with her first album, If Things Go South, arriving in September 2022.

Indya

Indya Stewart was born to Dave and Anoushka in May 2002. She is also a musical artist, as proven by her single “Good Morning”, released last year. On her Instagram, she gave a shout out to her dad on his Rock Hall Museum induction!