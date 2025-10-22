Who Is Dave Franco’s Wife? 5 Things to Know About Alison Brie

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

While Dave Franco is a popular actor, director, writer and producer, but his wife, Alison Brie, needs no further introduction. While their love story has made headlines, Dave and Alison’s individual success stories are fan-favorite fascinations. The spouses have collaborated on numerous film projects, with their latest being the body-horror flick Together.

Since Dave is starring in the 2025 romance drama Regretting You, fans are hoping that it’s only a matter of time that he and Alison co-star in an on-screen love story as well. Below, Hollywood Life has compiled five facts about the talented and incredible Alison and her marriage to Dave!

Alison Brie Worked as a Costumed Character for Children’s Parties Before Making it Big

During a March 2012 interview with Los Angeles Magazine, Alison opened up about growing up in Pasadena, California, where she worked as multiple costumed characters for children’s parties. Some of the characters she played were a clown named Sunny and Princess Snow White.

“I worked as a clown at parties when I was 17,” the Mad Men alum said. “I took a little weekend course to learn how, but it was not like going to clown college, which I imagine to be much more legitimate. You made up your own face paints and decided on your clown name. Mine was Sunny. My wig was yellow. We each got a boom box with songs, and they’d send you on your way. … Sometimes I was Sunny, and other times I was Snow White, which was probably my best character. The worst characters were the Powerpuff Girls.”

While recalling the different homes she would visit in character, Alison pointed out that she “saw all different parts of Los Angeles,” from the opulent mansions to the simpler lifestyles.

“Some of the parties were at rich people’s houses,” she added. “You’d walk in, and it was fully catered, and the adults were having their separate party off to the side and were all dressed up. You’d go to another booking, and it was a family of five living in a one-bedroom house.”

Alison Brie Is a Writer, Actress & Producer

Like her husband, Dave, Alison is a multi-threat in the entertainment industry. Not only is she an actress, but she’s also a screenwriter and producer. Among her writing, acting and production credits include Horse Girl, Spin Me Round and Somebody I Used to Know.

Alison Brie & Dave Franco Met at a Mardi Gras Party

While promoting their film Together, Alison and Dave rehashed the place they met: at a Mardi Gras party with mutual friends in 2011. They hooked up and kept in touch after Dave went to New York to work on a film. They later went to France together, where they solidified their relationship. From then on, the couple were inseparable, and they got married in 2017.

Alison Brie Came Out as Bisexual in 2023

During a February 2023 conversation with Buzzfeed, Alison was accompanied by Dave, and she casually came out as bisexual. The duo read aloud tweets from fans, and one read, “Listen, I am bisexual for a reason, and that reason is strictly to be used in a threesome by Dave Franco and Alison Brie.” After Dave and Alison high-fived each other, she quipped, “That’s also why I’m bisexual!”

Alison Brie Has Starred in About 40 Movies So Far

As previously noted, Alison has a lengthy portfolio of film and TV work. She has been featured in movies such as Scream 4, The Five-Year Engagement, How to Be Single, Promising Young Woman, Horse Girl, Spin Me Round and Together.

On TV, Alison is best known for her roles in Mad Men, Community and GLOW.