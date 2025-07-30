What Is the ‘Together’ Movie About? Unpacking the 2025 Horror Film

Image Credit: Neon

Together reimagines the meaning of the phrase “package deal.” If you’re sick of your partner sometimes, just imagine if you were physically inseparable. Allison Brie and Dave Franco take viewers on a gnarly ride in their new Neon body-horror, which was released on July 30, 2025. Now that their highly anticipated film is out, Hollywood Life has a full breakdown of the movie, including its synopsis, concept, cast and more.

Where to Stream Together 2025

There is currently no way to stream Together for free on any streaming platforms. The horror movie was released to U.S. theaters on July 30, 2025, by Neon. Typically, Neon films become available to watch on Hulu following their theatrical releases.

What Is the Together Movie About?

Together follows elementary school teacher Millie and her boyfriend, Tim, a musician. The film’s official synopsis reads, “Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country, abandoning all that is familiar in their lives except each other. With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love, and their flesh.”

Dave plays Tim, and Allison plays Millie. The couple become victims to a mysterious fusion that forces them to physically morph into one being. They struggle to separate their bodies multiple times throughout the film — even sawing themselves apart.

Together gives viewers a frightening, tongue-in-cheek perspective on co-dependency.

Are Dave Franco & Allison Brie Married in Real Life?

Yes! Dave and Allison are actually happily married and have been since 2017. The couple have worked together on multiple projects over the years. Allison starred in The Rental, which Dave directed, and Somebody I Used to Know, which both spouses co-wrote.

Together Movie Lawsuit Status: Why Dave Franco & Allison Brie Were Sued

In May 2025, filmmaker Patrick Henry Phelan sued Dave, Allison and Together director Michael Shanks were named in a copyright infringement lawsuit. Patrick alleged that Together is a “blatant rip-off” of his 2023 comedy, Better Half.

“Together is a blatant rip-off of Better Half,” the lawsuit claims. “Both works center around a couple who wake up to find their bodies physically fused together as a metaphor for co-dependency. The similarities do not end there. Defendants lifted wholesale creative elements, including but not limited to, plot, themes, characters, dialogue, mood, setting, pace, and sequence of events.”

Michael vehemently denied the allegations from the lawsuit. He issued a statement calling the “devastating” claims “entirely untrue” and noted that Together is “based on [his] own lived experience.”

It’s unclear what the status of the lawsuit is at the time of publication.

Together 2025 Movie Cast

In addition to Allison and Dave, the rest of the main cast of Together features Damon Herriman, Mia Morrissey, Jack Kenny and more.