Do Dave Franco & Alison Brie Have Children? What She’s Said About Kids

Dave Franco and Alison Brie have become one of Hollywood’s most low-key yet beloved couples. Since meeting over a decade ago, the pair has kept their relationship largely private while continuing to support each other’s careers and collaborate creatively. Their latest joint project is the 2025 body-horror film Together, which premiered at Sundance and hit U.S. theaters on July 30. Directed by Michael Shanks in his feature debut, the film stars Dave and Alison as a couple whose crumbling marriage takes a bizarre supernatural turn.

As their marriage continues to flourish, many fans have wondered whether the two plan to start a family. Over the years, Alison has opened up about motherhood. Below, learn more about their relationship, wedding, and what they’ve said about having children.

Do Dave Franco and Alison Brie Have Children?

As of 2025, Dave and Alison do not have any children.

What Has Alison Brie Said About Wanting Kids?

Alison has spoken candidly about the topic of having children. In a 2018 interview with The Sunday Times, she revealed that she and Dave often joke about not having kids and enjoy their life without them.

“I don’t really want to have kids. It’s great because I don’t worry about when should I get pregnant — between seasons, while we’re shooting the show — I don’t think about it every day. It would be nice, but I think of all the things that would be so stressful,” she said.

“I think about how much we’re involved in our cats’ lives. Oh my God, if it was a child!”

What Projects Have Dave Franco and Alison Brie Worked on Together?

Dave and Alison have built a strong creative partnership over the years. Their first on-screen project together was The Little Hours (2017), a medieval-era romantic comedy. That same year, they appeared in The Disaster Artist, with Dave starring as Greg Sestero and Alison playing his on-screen girlfriend, Amber.

In 2020, the couple co-wrote The Rental, a psychological thriller that marked Dave’s directorial debut and featured Alison in a leading role. They teamed up again for Somebody I Used to Know (2023), an Amazon Original romantic dramedy written by Alison and directed by Dave, with Alison also starring.

Their most recent project, Together (2025), took their collaboration into bold new territory. The surreal body-horror film explores intimacy and identity in a way neither actor had tackled before. Dave described it as “the most intense experience we’ve ever had on set.”

“Part of the reason we started working together was really just to spend time together, because our jobs tear us apart a lot of the time,” Dave explained in an interview with PEOPLE.

How Did Dave Franco and Alison Brie First Meet?

Dave and Alison met in 2011 during a Mardi Gras party in New Orleans, introduced by a mutual friend who sensed they’d hit it off. In a joint interview with PEOPLE, the couple recalled that their first night together was a whirlwind—after sharing a drink laced with molly, they spent the evening “lip-locked.”

How Long Have Dave Franco and Alison Brie Been Married?

Dave and Alison got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot in March 2017. As of 2025, they’ve been married for eight years.