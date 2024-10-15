Davante Adams’ Contract: What Will Happen Amid the Jets Trade?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Davante Adams‘ contract with the Las Vegas Raiders was already a widely circulated topic before the NFL’s 2024 trade deadline. In the weeks leading up to the trade with the New York Jets, Davante reportedly preferred to be traded, according to ESPN. But how will his five-year contract be impacted?

Below is everything we know about Davante’s contract with the Raiders and his trade to the Jets.

Who Is Davante Adams?

Davante is a football wide receiver in the NFL. Born and raised in Palo Alto, California, he played football in high school and college until he was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Green Bay Packers. The athlete played for the Packers from 2014 to 2021 until he was traded to the Raiders.

OFFICIAL: We have traded for WR Davante Adams. pic.twitter.com/FbCWWDeVHL — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 15, 2024

Did Davante Adams Get Traded?

Davante was traded by the Raiders to the New York Jets in October 2024. Before the trade was announced, the move was widely debated on social media — especially after Raiders coach Antonio Pierce noticeably “liked” then “unliked” a Sports Illustrated Instagram post about Davante possibly playing his final game with the Raiders in early October.

In response, Davante noted that he hadn’t “heard from” nor “talked to” Antonio at the time during an interview on the “Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.”

“Social media is a beast, so it’s a lot of people out there that saw it and wondering what’s going on and reaching out,” the NFL player said. “All I can control is this talk we’re having right here, and after we’re done with this, all I can control is the next thing that I’m on to.”

Davante Adams’ Contract

Davante signed a five-year contract with the Raiders, which the Jets will now assume, according to ESPN. For the 2024 football season, his salary equates to $17.5 million, and more than $11 million is still owed to him, per the outlet.

Davante Adams’ Trade Details

Davante was traded by the Raiders in exchange for a conditional third-round draft pick, according to ESPN. After flying to the East Coast to seal the trade, Davante reunited with Aaron Rodgers. The two were teammates while playing for the Packers.