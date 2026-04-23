Darrell Sheets’ Ex-Wife Kimber Wuerfel: What We Know About Their Marriage

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Darrell Sheets, best known for his past presence on Storage Wars, built a reputation as a savvy buyer with a keen eye for hidden treasures. But while fans closely followed his professional highs and lows, his personal life, particularly his relationship with ex-wife Kimber Wuerfel, has remained more under the radar. Here’s what we know about their marriage, split and where things stood between them when Darrell died in 2026.

Who Is Kimber Wuerfel?

Kimber largely stayed out of the spotlight during and after her relationship with Darrell. Unlike many reality TV spouses, Kimber maintained a relatively private life.

Kimber was part of Darrell’s life before and during his rise to fame. The two shared a significant chapter, including building a family. While Darrell often spoke about his career and business ventures, Kimber preferred to keep her personal details away from public scrutiny.

Was Darrell Sheets Still Married to Kimber Wuerfel When He Died?

No, Darrell was not married to Kimber at the time of his death. The couple had separated years earlier in 2016, and Darrell had since moved on.

In fact, Darrell had been in a long-term relationship following his split from Kimber, even getting engaged at one point to ex Romney Snyder. After they split, he started dating Patty Rich. It’s unclear if they were still together when he died.

In April 2026, Darrell was found dead at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, from what authorities said was an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Police said that he was pronounced dead at the scene, and the case is under investigation at the time of publication.

Why Did Darrell Sheets & Kimber Wuerfel Separate?

The exact reasons behind Darrell and Kimber’s separation were never detailed publicly; the couple kept the personal elements of their relationship private.

Darrell’s increasing visibility on Storage Wars brought a demanding schedule and public attention. Despite their split, there has been no widely reported public conflict between the two. They seemingly went their separate ways on amicable terms.

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