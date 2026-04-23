Darrell Sheets’ Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘Storage Wars’ Star Had

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Darrell Sheets’ larger-than-life personality made him one of Storage Wars’ most unforgettable stars. Amid the news of his shocking death in April 2026, fans are revisiting his legacy on the hit A&E series as well as the fortune he built along the way. Known as “The Gambler,” Sheets turned abandoned storage units into big paydays, becoming a staple of reality TV for more than a decade. This, in turn, boosted his net worth and reputation.

Learn more about Sheets’ career, net worth and more as the reality TV world mourns his death.

Darrell Sheets’ Cause of Death: How Did the Storage Wars Star Die?

Sheets died on April 22, 2026, at the age of 67. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the reality star was found at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, after suffering from what authorities described as an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police confirmed he was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is under investigation at the time of publication.

In the wake of his passing, former co-stars and friends shared emotional tributes. Others also alleged that Sheets had been dealing with cyberbullying in the days leading up to his death, which authorities acknowledged as part of their investigation. Lake Havasu City Police are encouraging anyone with information to call them at (928) 855-1171.

What Was Darrell Sheets’ Net Worth?

Sheets had an estimated net worth of $2 million when he died, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Darrell Sheets Make His Money?

Sheets appeared in more than 160 episodes of the Storage Wars series, which premiered in 2010 and quickly became one of A&E’s biggest reality TV hits. His bold bidding style often paid off, including one of his most famous finds: a storage locker with artwork that was reportedly linked to Pablo Picasso.

In addition to his TV salary, Sheets earned money by reselling valuable items that he discovered in storage units. After stepping away from the show in 2023, he opened an antique shop in Arizona, which further contributed to his wealth.

Sheets’ nickname, “The Gambler,” captured the thrill that he brought to every auction and was one of the reasons why fans kept watching.

What Happened to Darrell Sheets From Storage Wars?

Over the years, Sheets built a reputation for going “all in” on high-stakes lockers — a strategy that earned him both massive wins and, of course, the occasional losses. His charisma and confidence helped define the early seasons of Storage Wars.

After more than a decade on the show, Sheets eventually retired from Storage Wars in 2023. He shifted his focus to a quieter life, running his antique business and spending time with his family.

Sheets had previously faced health challenges, including a heart attack in 2019 and ongoing heart-related issues.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).