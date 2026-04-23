Darrell Sheets’ Cause of Death: How Did the ‘Storage Wars’ Star Die?

Storage Wars cast member Darrell Sheets was found dead in his Arizona home on April 22, 2026, local police confirmed. He was 67 when he died. While the late reality TV star’s cause of death remains under investigation, A&E released a statement about the gun-wrenching news, noting they are “saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell ‘The Gambler’ Sheets.”

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the network said, according to USA Today.

Keep reading for updates about Sheets’ shocking passing.

What Happened to Darrell Sheets From Storage Wars?

Before he was found dead, Sheets was allegedly being cyberbullied online by an unidentified person.

Sheets also faced health challenges years before he died, including a heart attack in 2019, as well as ongoing heart-related issues. After more than a decade on Storage Wars, Sheets retired in 2023 to focus on running his antique business and spending time with his family.

How Did Darrell Sheets Die? Cause of Death Updates

Sheets died on April 22, 2026, at the age of 67. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the reality star was found deceased at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, from what authorities said was an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police confirmed he was pronounced dead at the scene. The case is under investigation at the time of publication.

In the wake of Sheets’ passing, former co-stars and friends shared emotional tributes. Others also alleged that Sheets had been dealing with cyberbullying in the days leading up to his death, which authorities acknowledged as part of their investigation.

Lake Havasu City Police are encouraging anyone with information to call them at (928) 855-1171.

Who Was Cyberbullying Darrell Sheets?

Fellow Storage Wars star Rene Nezhoda claimed in an April 22, 2026, social media video that Sheets was the victim of cyberbullying.

“He had this guy, like, really, really tormenting him lately and cyberbullying [him],” Nezhoda alleged. “Darrell has been posting a lot about the guy that’s been cyberbullying him and tormenting him, and I really hope [the police] look into that guy, and it’s just not a pass.”

The Lake Havasu City Police Department’s public information officer, Kyle Ridgway, said they “are aware of these cyberbullying accusations and that is a part of the active investigation,” per Page Six.

Was Darrell Sheets Married With Children?

Sheets was not married at the time of his death, but he was previously married to ex-wife Kimber Wuerfel. They separated in 2016.

According to multiple outlets, Sheets is survived by two children from his first marriage: son Brandon and daughter Tiffany.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).