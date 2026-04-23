Who Was Darrell Sheets? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Storage Wars’ Star Who Died

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Darrell Sheets became a fan favorite thanks to his larger-than-life personality on Storage Wars, where his high-risk bidding style earned him the nickname “The Gambler.” Following news of his death at 67, tributes quickly poured in from fans and those who worked alongside him.

“We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell ‘The Gambler’ Sheets,” a spokesperson for A&E Network said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Learn more about Sheets below.

He Starred on Storage Wars

Sheets was one of the original stars of Storage Wars, appearing on the hit A&E reality series from 2010 through 2023.

On the “Storage Wars” website, his bio reads, “Ever the gambler, Darrell has been addicted to the “high” of storage auctions for 32 years.”

He Was Known as “The Gambler”

Sheets earned the nickname “The Gambler” because of his willingness to take big risks on storage lockers without knowing what was inside. His instinct-driven approach — often betting large sums on units — became a defining trait of his time on the show and helped cement his fan-favorite status.

He Made One of the Show’s Biggest Locker Finds

During his time on Storage Wars, Sheets was behind one of the most valuable finds in the show’s history. He famously purchased a storage unit that ended up containing artwork and collectibles worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, including rare pieces that significantly boosted his reputation as a savvy buyer

He Is a Father

Outside of television, Sheets was a family man. He had two children — his son Brandon Sheets, who also appeared on Storage Wars, and his daughter Tiffany. He was also a grandfather to Zoie, whom he frequently featured on social media and was said to be very close with.

He Faced Serious Health Issues

In 2019, Sheets revealed that he had suffered a heart attack, which led to multiple health complications and required surgery. He later shared updates with fans about his recovery, and the experience ultimately contributed to his decision to step back from the spotlight and focus on his health.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).