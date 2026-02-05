‘Dark Winds’ Season 5: Will There Be Another After Season 4?

Image Credit: Michael Moriatis/AMC

For four seasons now, Dark Winds has continuously received high praise, with reviews even reaching 100% on Rotten Tomatoes for all three of its first seasons. As we gear up for season 4, fans have already wondered whether a season 5 is on the horizon.

Set in the 1970s, the Southwestern psychological thriller follows a group of Navajo tribal police officers who come face-to-face with some of the most frightening forces and difficult crimes in the Four Corners region of the American Southwest.

Hollywood Life has the latest on the future of Dark Winds below.

What Is Dark Winds Season 4 About?

Four years into the AMC show, the 2026 season follows the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) from the safety of the Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime.

Who Is in the Dark Winds Cast?

As previously noted, the cast of Dark Winds features McClarnon, Gordon and Matten as the three main Navajo tribal officers, in addition to Deanna Allison as Emma Leaphorn and Isabel DeRoy-Olson as Billie Tsosie, who joined season 4.

The show is also known for inviting guest stars in each season, including the late Robert Redford, who executive produced the series and appeared in a season 3 cameo.

Will There Be a Season 5 of Dark Winds?

Yes! AMC renewed Dark Winds for a fifth season ahead of its season 4 premiere in February 2026. Chief Content Officer of AMC Networks and President of AMC Studios Dan McDermott said the show has “masterfully blended compelling character-driven stories, Navajo culture, spirituality and breathtaking cinematography.”

“We are elated to continue the journey alongside showrunner John Wirth and the incomparable Zahn McClarnon,” McDermott continued. “We can’t wait to share more of this incredible story with audiences across the globe.”

McClarnon — who is also an executive producer on the show — added a “thank you” to the team at AMC for its continued support of Dark Winds.

“It’s such a privilege to embody the character of Joe Leaphorn, and I’m excited to return to Santa Fe with this amazing cast and crew to craft another thrilling season of the show that means so much to all of us,” the actor said.