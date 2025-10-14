D’Angelo Net Worth: How Much Money the Soul Singer Had Before Death

Image Credit: Getty Images

The R&B world mourned the loss of D’Angelo (born Michael Eugene Archer) when he died in October 2025 from a private battle with cancer at the age of 51. Known for pioneering the Neo-soul movement, D’Angelo received critical acclaim for his albums Brown Sugar and Voodoo, the latter earning him the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album. Thanks to his success, D’Angelo established a legacy and a high net worth.

Below, learn more about D’Angelo’s music career, legacy and net worth.

How Did D’Angelo Die?

D’Angelo’s family confirmed in a statement that he died from cancer, per Variety.

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life,” the statement began. “After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025.”

D’Angelo’s family added that they were “saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family,” but added they were “eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind.”

What Type of Cancer Did D’Angelo Have?

D’Angelo had pancreatic cancer, according to TMZ, which reported that the singer was in treatment for several months before he died.

According to Mayo Clinic, pancreatic cancer is rarely caught at the beginning when the chance of a cure is the highest. The disease often doesn’t cause symptoms until it spreads to other organs.

How Much Was D’Angelo Worth?

D’Angelo had a net worth of $1 million by 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Was D’Angelo Married?

No, D’Angelo was not married, but he was in a public relationship with his late ex-girlfriend Angie Stone, who died seven months before him in March 2025. She was 63.

Who Are D’Angelo’s Kids?

D’Angelo is survived by two sons and a daughter. One of his boys is Michael Archer Jr., a.k.a Swayvo Twain, whom he shared with Angie.