D’Angelo’s Cause of Death: Inside the R&B Singer’s Cancer Battle & How He Died

D’Angelo, the soul legend and R&B star known for his album Brown Sugar, died on October 14, 2025, his family confirmed in a statement. He was 51. Fans of D’Angelo wondered what his cause of death was since he didn’t publicly reveal any major health woes. His private cancer battle has since been disclosed.

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life,” D’Angelo’s family wrote in a statement, according to Variety. “After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025.”

The statement continued, “We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

Below, learn what happened to D’Angelo and look back on his success in the R&B genre.

What Was D’Angelo’s Real Name?

As previously noted from his family’s statement, D’Angelo’s full name was Michael Eugene D’Angelo Archer.

How Did D’Angelo Die? Cause of Death

According to his family, D’Angelo died of cancer, and TMZ reported that he was privately battling pancreatic cancer. According to the outlet, he had been receiving treatment for several months before his death.

What Is Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer develops in the pancreas, the lower part of the stomach. According to Mayo Clinic, the illness is rarely caught at the beginning when the chance of curing it is the highest. Pancreatic cancer often doesn’t cause symptoms until it spreads to other organs.

Was D’Angelo Married?

No, D’Angelo was not married, but his most famous relationship was with the late Angie Stone, who died in March 2025 in a car accident. She was 63 and shared a son with D’Angelo.

Is D’Angelo Survived by Any Children?

Yes, D’Angelo shared a son named Michael Archer Jr, a.k.a Swayvo Twain, with Angie. He was also a father to a son and a daughter from a separate relationship.