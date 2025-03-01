Angie Stone’s Children: About the Late Singer’s Daughter & Son

Angie Stone (whose birth name was Angela Laverne Brown) built a legacy in the R&B world. The late 63-year-old singer died on March 1, 2025, her daughter, Diamond confirmed in a public statement shared via Facebook. While the two reportedly had a rocky relationship, Angie is survived by her daughter and son.

As seen in Diamond’s Facebook post, she wrote, “My mommy is gone.” Angie’s rep, Deborah R. Champagne, also confirmed to TMZ the same day that the deceased member of The Sequence died in a car accident after leaving a performance in Montgomery, Alabama. Angie’s exact cause of death was not immediately released after her death.

Below, learn more about Angie’s children.

Was Angie Stone Married?

Angie was married to Rodney Stone at one point, and they share Diamond together. It’s unclear when the spouses divorced.

Angie Stone’s Daughter, Diamond

The South Carolina native welcomed her first child, daughter Diamond, with Rodney in the 1980s. Diamond took a liking to music and provided background vocals in Angie’s song “Baby.”

In 2015, multiple outlets reported that Angie and Diamond got into a physical altercation. According to NME, the “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” artist was arrested in DeKalb County, Atlanta, for a domestic aggravated assault charge. The outlet reported that Diamond punched her mother in the face and that Angie accidentally hit her daughter with a metal stand in defense. The scuffle resulted in the loss of Diamond’s front teeth, per NME.

It’s unclear if the assault charge was dropped. However, it appeared the two patched things up. In September 2024, Diamond was mention in one of her mother’s YouTube videos, which the Grammy Award nominee shared to her Instagram at the time.

Ten years after Angie was accused of assault, Diamond shared the news of her mother’s passing in a heartfelt Facebook post, writing, “My mommy is gone” with several crying emojis.

Angie Stone’s Son, Michael

Not much is known about Angie’s second child, Michael D’Angelo Archer II. She shared her son with Neo soul singer D’Angelo. Michael was reportedly living with his mother and sister Diamond in Atlanta at one point.

Angie Stone’s Net Worth

Angie built a substantial income to support herself and her children. Before she died, the soul singer had a net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.