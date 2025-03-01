Angie Stone’s Net Worth: How Much Money the R&B Singer Made

Angie Stone (born Angela Laverne Brown) died following an Alabama car accident, her rep and family confirmed on March 1, 2025. Her tragic death came after a decades-long R&B and soul career, which helped her amass a high net worth and a legacy in the music industry. While Stone’s death has broken the hearts of many, fans are looking back at the “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” singer’s work.

Below, learn more about Stone’s life and career.

Who Is Angie Stone?

Stone was a singer, actress and record producer born in South Carolina. During the late 1970s, the vocalist formed the trio The Sequence. By the 1980s, the group disbanded, but Stone continued with a solo career in hip-hop, R&B, soul and neo soul.

After establishing herself as a strong name in music, Stone ventured into acting by the 2000s. She appeared in a slew of films, including The Hot Chick, Pastor Brown and Ride Along. Her final film role was in 2021’s Entanglement.

Angie Stone’s Net Worth

The Grammy Award nominee steadily increased her earnings over time. Before she died, Stone amassed a net worth of $3 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Angie Stone’s Children

Stone shared her first child, daughter Diamond, with ex-husband Rodney Stone. Diamond contributed backup vocals to her mother’s song “Baby.” Later, Stone welcomed her second kid, son Michael, with fellow neo soul singer D’Angelo.

Diamond confirmed her mother’s death in a March 2025 Facebook post, which read, “My mommy is gone,” along with multiple crying emojis.

Angie and Diamond previously had a rocky mother-daughter relationship. In 2015, Angie was arrested on a domestic aggravated assault charge in DeKalb County, Atlanta, according to several outlets. Following a dispute, Diamond reportedly punched Angie in the face, and the soul vocalist accidentally struck her daughter with a metal stand in defense, knocking out Diamond’s front teeth, per NME. It’s unclear when or if the assault charge was ever dropped, but Diamond and Angie seemingly patched up their relationship in the years to come.

Was Angie Stone Married?

It’s unclear when Stone split from her husband, Rodney, but multiple outlets reported that were divorced.

Angie Stone’s Cause of Death

An official cause of death for Stone was not immediately released. However, several outlets reported that she died following a car accident in Montgomery, Alabama, after leaving a performance early in the morning.