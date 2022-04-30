Dan Aykroyd’s Wife: Everything To Know About Donna Dixon Amid Split After 39 Years

Dan Aykroyd, 69, and Donna Dixon, 64, sent a shockwave through Hollywood on Friday (April 28) by announcing that they were going their separate ways after 39 years together! The adorable pair, who got hitched way back in 1983, made a joint statement, saying that they will remain legally married. “After 39 years as a couple we are now on separate life paths. We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners,” the former couple told People. “This is our choice in loving friendship.”

Find out everything there is to know about the woman who stole Dan’s heart for almost 4 decades, below!

Donna began her career as a model.

Born in Alexandria, Virginia, Donna got her start as a model, working for Wilhelmina Modeling Agency before competing in various beauty pageants. She was named Miss Virginia USA in 1976 and Miss District of Columbia World in 1977. She also competed in both Miss USA 1976 and Miss World USA 1977. After her pageant days were over, Donna decided to try her hand at acting and quickly found success in television, landing the role of Sonny Lumet on the 1980s sitcom Bossom Buddies, alongside Tom Hanks.

She met the ‘SNL’ funnyman on a movie set.

Donna and Dan first bumped into each other while they were working on the 1983 movie Doctor Detroit. They would go on to marry that same year. The adorable couple went on to appear together in a smorgasbord of other feature films, including Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983), Spies Like Us (1985), The Couch Trip (1988) and Exit to Eden (1994). Donna’s last movie appearance was in 2014 when she portrayed Ms. Blair in Da Sweet Blood of Jesus.

Donna & Dan are the proud parents of 3 daughters.

The Hollywood couple share daughters Belle, 28, Stella, 24, and 32-year-old singer Danielle, who is known professionally as singer-songwriter Vera Sola.

Dan referred to her as the ‘White Goddess.’

In an interview with Tampa Bay Times back in 2014, Dan gushed about his wife. “You gotta find the right person — look them in the eye, have them look back, and know their soul. She’s a Southern woman who is understanding and doesn’t mind dealing with the boys from time to time. I call her the White Goddess. And I’m the Green Demon.”

Donna was once engaged to a member of the band KISS.

Before Donna and Dan became star-crossed lovers, the beauty said “I do” to KISS bandmember Paul Stanley after they dated for a few years. They broke it off shortly before Donna began work on Doctor Detroit. Dan was also previously engaged. He and the late Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher were ready to walk down the aisle together after meeting on the set of Blue Brothers. However, they called it off after Carrie reconciled with singer/songwriter Paul Simon.