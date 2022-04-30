Dan Aykroyd & Wife Donna Dixon Separate After 39 Years Of Marriage

Dan Aykroyd, 69, and Donna Dixon, 64, are separating after nearly 40 years together. The Ghostbusters actor and his wife announced their split on Friday to PEOPLE magazine in a joint statement, noting that they will remained legally married.

“After 39 years as a couple we are now on separate life paths. We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners,” the pair told the outlet. “This is our choice in loving friendship.”

The couple tied the knot back in 1983 after meeting while working on the set of the comedy flick Doctor Detroit. They went on to appear in numerous other projects together, including Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983), Spies Like Us (1985), The Couch Trip (1988) and Exit to Eden (1994). Fans know Dan from his time on Saturday Night Live and in various comedy flicks while Donna got her start as a model, working for Wilhelmina Modeling Agency before competing in various beauty pageants. She then transitioned to acting in the early ’80s, ultimately meeting and working with Dan.

The couple share daughters Danielle (who is known professionally as singer-songwriter Vera Sola), 32, Belle, 28, and Stella, 24.

Although Dan and Donna have appeared on the red carpet together on numerous occasions, they’ve often kept relatively low-key and out of the spotlight. The Saturday Night Live alum, however, has spoken about his former partner during an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. “You gotta find the right person — look them in the eye, have them look back, and know their soul,” he stated in 2014.

“She’s a Southern woman who is understanding and doesn’t mind dealing with the boys from time to time. I call her the White Goddess. And I’m the Green Demon.”

Donna was previously engaged to Paul Stanley of the rock group KISS while Dan was once engaged to Carrie Fisher.