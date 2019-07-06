23 Celebs Wearing Daisy Dukes To Perfection With Crop Tops, Bikini Tops & More

Daisy Dukes never go out of style, and these celebs, like Kendall Jenner, Miley Cyrus and more, have rocked the look to perfection over the years!

Who wears short shorts!? These celebrities do! Tiny daisy dukes are a timeless trend, and we’ve seen tons of celebrities wearing them out and about over the years. Miley Cyrus has recently been wearing short shorts quite often, and she’s definitely one of the new daisy duke queens. She often pairs her jean shorts with crop tops, to show off both her abs and her legs, and she always manages to look cool and comfortable, while also keeping it stylish.

Kendall Jenner is also a fan of daisy dukes, and with long legs like hers, we don’t blame her for wanting to show them off! Whether she’s wearing her shorts with a tiny bandeau top or a tank, we love how she styles up her daisy dukes. Ariel Winter is also a fan of the jean short look, and she often steps out to run errands in tiny shorts with crop tops or sweaters. In the past, haters have come for Ariel for wearing shorts are “too short,” but she’s clapped back on social media to prove she doesn’t care about the critics.

Recently, both Lady Gaga and Rihanna have stepped out in daisy dukes. RiRi looked amazing while partying in light denim shorts and a sheer green shirt, which she wore over a bedazzled green bra. Meanwhile, Gaga wore her daisy dukes to celebrate Pride Month in New York City.

Click through the gallery above to check out these ladies and more — like Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie and Hailey Baldwin — looking amazing in their daisy dukes!