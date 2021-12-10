Cynthia Nixon’s Children: Everything To Know About Her 3 Great Kids

Back in the spotlight with HBO’s ‘And Just Like That’, Cynthia Nixon has fans begging to know all about her family life. Learn more on her three amazing sons right here!

With the premiere of And Just Like That… landing on December 9, Cynthia Nixon is back on screen as the inimitable Miranda Hobbes. The 55-year-old star played the fictional lawyer on Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004, as well as the two follow-up movies in 2008 and 2010… and now, fans get to known her all over again in the series revival! The HBO drama-comedy brought her a much-deserved Emmy in 2004 and she hasn’t slowed down since. Cynthia went on to play Eleanor Roosevelt in Warm Springs, star in Ryan Murphy’s Ratched and win two Tony awards!

Just as multi-faceted as her character Miranda, Cynthia has thrown her support behind other passion projects like advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and fighting for smaller class sizes in New York’s public school system, per Oprah Daily. She’s even become involved with politics, as she made a run for governor of New York against Andrew Cuomo in 2018.

While rising to fame early in her acting career, Cynthia raised her sons Samuel Mozes, 25, and Charles Mozes, 18, with her former longtime partner Danny Mozes. The pair were together from 1988 to 2003. Following their split, Cynthia began a romance with Christine Marinoni, the first woman Cynthia had ever dated. The cute couple welcomed son Max Ellington Nixon-Marinoni in 2011 and married a year later. Find out all about Cynthia’s amazing kids here!

Samuel Mozes

Samuel followed in his mother’s footsteps by working in the theater. After graduating from the University of Chicago, he was an assistant director on a production of King Lear, per Writers Theatre. He also worked in the Outreach department at Steppenwolf Theatre Company. Back in 2018, Cynthia gushed with pride over her son coming out as transgender. “I’m so proud of my son Samuel Joseph Mozes (called Seph) who graduated college this month. I salute him and everyone else marking today’s #TransDayofAction. #TDOA,” the actress captioned a sweet snap of herself and Samuel, who was born Samantha.

Charles Mozes

Cynthia was pregnant with Charles during the production of the fourth season of Sex and the City. Her baby bump onscreen was real, as Miranda was pregnant too! At the time of his birth in December 2002, HBO released a statement, saying “Cynthia, Danny, Samantha and baby Charles are all doing fine.” Charles might be eyeing a career as a DJ, as he celebrated his 17th birthday in 2019 with a cake in the shape of a record player. “My beautiful Charlie turned 17 today (and my wife made this amazing cake celebrating his love of vinyl)!” Cynthia shared alongside a photo of Charlie’s big day.

Max Ellington Nixon-Marinoni

Little Max might be feeling the acting bug, as Cynthia shared an adorable video of the pair dancing in the streets of New York after seeing Broadway’s In The Heights last June. “Felt pure joy all over again last night when Max and I saw @InTheHeightsMovie on the big screen at their premiere. We literally left the theater dancing,” she captioned the snap here. Who knows, Max might even go into medicine! Cynthia posted adorable snaps of the young boy being brave during his vaccination in November. “Our son Max was such a trooper this morning getting his shot. And his excitement was palpable!” she wrote.