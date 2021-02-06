Gallery

14 Stars Slaying In Crop Tops & Mini Skirts: Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner & More

Pairing a crop top with a skirt has become a hot trend, and celebrities like Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Kendall Jenner and more have all rocked the combo.

It’s no secret that crop tops are a favorite look for many of our favorite celebrities, but there are plenty of ways to rock the look. One sexy combination is by pairing a crop top with a mini skirt. Whether it’s a matching set, or mis-matched pieces, this combo has definitely taken on a life of its own thanks to stars rocking the style.

Taylor Swift rocks a sparkling crop top and high-waisted skirt while performing on her ‘1989’ tour. (AP)

Between the years of 2014 and 2016, Taylor Swift was seemingly ALWAYS wearing a crop top and skirt. Whether she was on stage, at an award show or enjoying a day or night out, Taylor rocked many different variations of the look. For her 1989 tour, she changed outfits a number of times, and the opening look featured a black crop top and high-waisted skirt. At first, Taylor came onstage wearing a bomber jacket, too, but after the first song, she ripped it off to show off the sparkling top underneath.

Kendall Jenner wears a crop top and skirt during New York Fashion Week. (BACKGRID)

Kendall Jenner loves a good crop top. If there’s a crop top style out there, chances are that Kendall has rocked it (and with her supermodel body, who could blame her)?! While out and about in New York City during Fashion Week in 2017, Kendall wore a wrap skirt with a simple white crop top. She accentuated her long legs even further by adding heels to the look. Kendall often favors wearing simple, plain-colored crop tops, but makes them stylish by pairing them with other sexy articles of clothing and accessories.

Cardi B wears a crop top and skirt in NYC. (AP)

In 2017, Cardi B stepped out in New York City in a matching crop top and skirt set. The sparkling pink look featured a high-waisted skirt and firm, sporty-style top. Cardi added another level of high-fashion to the look by wearing a white fur coat, as well, and she completed the outfit with open-toed black heels. Her hair was styled long and straight, and she wore light pink eye shadow to match her ensemble. Check out the gallery above to see more stars in crop tops and skirts!