Taylor Swift, Halsey & More Stars Stunning In Crop Tops & Short Shorts For Summer

Crop tops and shorts for summer… groundbreaking. No matter how basic the trend, celebs like Taylor Swift and Halsey keep going back to it – and look great doing it!

Summer weather is already here, and it’s going to stick around for the next three months or so. With temperatures on the rise, we need to start considering our options when it comes to our style. Year after year, crop tops keep coming back because not only are they cute, but they’re also a great way to beat the heat. Pair them with some Daisy Dukes, and you’ve got a winning combination. While this look is certainly basic, there are plenty of ways to spice it up – and it’s not like you’ll be alone in wearing it. Everyone from Taylor Swift to Halsey loves rocking crop tops and short shorts in summer.

One easy way to elevate a crop top and shorts ensemble is by combining it with another trend. Taylor did a great job of this last summer when she took on double denim with her outfit. The “ME!” hitmaker stepped out in New York on July 18, 2018 wearing a light denim Madewell crop top with dark Ksubi shorts. She finished off her casual look with round sunglasses, white sneakers by Golden Goose and a purse by Christian Louboutin.

Animal print is another trendy print you can play around with. Halsey rocked this look to perfection when she was spotted at LAX Airport in June 2018 wearing a leopard bra top with Daisy Dukes. She added black cowboy boots and bedazzled sunglasses to her look, as well as a bright red belt for a pop of color. But these are just a few ways celebrities have styled crop tops with short shorts. Head up to the gallery above for more summer style inspo.