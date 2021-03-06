Gallery

9 Stars Wearing Daisy Dukes & Crop Tops: Hailey Baldwin & More

hailey baldwin sophie turner
SplashNews
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top. Pictured: Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Sophie Turner wears denim shorts and exposes her belly when out with a friend in downtown Manhattan Pictured: Sophie Turner Ref: SPL5110089 200819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ariel Winter shows off her cheeks while filling up her Range Rover at the local gas station. Ariel looks great in a short red top, cut off denim shorts, and white sneakers. Pictured: Ariel Winter BACKGRID USA 3 NOVEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: LRR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Crop tops and daisy dukes are two favorite celeb style choices, and sometimes, our favorite stars like to pair them together for a casual, but sexy and stylish, look!

With warm weather coming, it’s time to start gearing up for our spring and summer style choices — which means crop tops and daisy dukes are making a comeback! The combination is the perfect way to show some skin, while also keeping it cool and casual for any sort of outing. Stars like Hailey Baldwin, Sophie Turner and more are perfect examples of how to rock the

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin steps out in daisy dukes and a white crop top. (SplashNews.com)

Hailey knows how to glam it up for a photo shoot or red carpet, but she also always looks so good when running errands out and about. In the photo above, the model rocks a pair of high-waisted daisy dukes, along with a simple white crop top. She beat the heat with her hair pulled back into a bun, and accessorized with necklaces and sunglasses. She also kept comfortable by completing the look with a pair of sneakers.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner out in jean shorts and a crop top.

Sophie has become a bit of a homebody since giving birth in 2020, but before having her baby, she was photographed out and about in her denim shorts and a button-down crop top. She paired the look with slide sandals and checkered socks as she strolled through the streets of NYC. The ensemble was perfect for a casual lunch outing during summertime in the Big Apple.

Rihanna

rihanna
Rihanna in daisy dukes and a cropped cardigan. (Kyle Babb / SplashNews.com)

Rihanna showed us a bit of a different take on the daisy duke and crop top trend by pairing her shorts with an unbuttoned cardigan. Underneath the sheer ensemble, she wore a sequined bikini top. She rocked dramatic green eye makeup and earrings to match the color of her top and sweater, and of course — she looked incredible! RiRi’s look was complete with her hair pulled back into a slick ponytail.

Ariel Winter

ariel winter
Ariel Winter rocks daisy dukes and a red crop top.

Ariel Winter is the queen of rocking teeny-tiny daisy dukes. For an outing in L.A., she was photographed in her tiny short shorts, along with a red t-shirt that was cropped just above her midsection. She went makeup-free for the errand run, and rocked white sneakers to go with the look. Check out the gallery above for more photos of stars in shorts and crop tops!