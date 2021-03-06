9 Stars Wearing Daisy Dukes & Crop Tops: Hailey Baldwin & More

Crop tops and daisy dukes are two favorite celeb style choices, and sometimes, our favorite stars like to pair them together for a casual, but sexy and stylish, look!

With warm weather coming, it’s time to start gearing up for our spring and summer style choices — which means crop tops and daisy dukes are making a comeback! The combination is the perfect way to show some skin, while also keeping it cool and casual for any sort of outing. Stars like Hailey Baldwin, Sophie Turner and more are perfect examples of how to rock the

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey knows how to glam it up for a photo shoot or red carpet, but she also always looks so good when running errands out and about. In the photo above, the model rocks a pair of high-waisted daisy dukes, along with a simple white crop top. She beat the heat with her hair pulled back into a bun, and accessorized with necklaces and sunglasses. She also kept comfortable by completing the look with a pair of sneakers.

Sophie Turner

Sophie has become a bit of a homebody since giving birth in 2020, but before having her baby, she was photographed out and about in her denim shorts and a button-down crop top. She paired the look with slide sandals and checkered socks as she strolled through the streets of NYC. The ensemble was perfect for a casual lunch outing during summertime in the Big Apple.

Rihanna

Rihanna showed us a bit of a different take on the daisy duke and crop top trend by pairing her shorts with an unbuttoned cardigan. Underneath the sheer ensemble, she wore a sequined bikini top. She rocked dramatic green eye makeup and earrings to match the color of her top and sweater, and of course — she looked incredible! RiRi’s look was complete with her hair pulled back into a slick ponytail.

Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter is the queen of rocking teeny-tiny daisy dukes. For an outing in L.A., she was photographed in her tiny short shorts, along with a red t-shirt that was cropped just above her midsection. She went makeup-free for the errand run, and rocked white sneakers to go with the look. Check out the gallery above for more photos of stars in shorts and crop tops!