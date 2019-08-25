Ariel Winter Gets Cheeky In Dangerously Short Daisy Dukes While Running Errands In LA

The 21-year-old is currently filming the final season of ‘Modern Family,’ but appeared to have the weekend off to run some errands in LA!

Holy Daisy Dukes! Ariel Winter, 21, was wearing some seriously cheeky denim cut off shorts while running some errands in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 25. The sexy bottoms left her derrière peeking out, as she flaunted her lean, toned thighs. Ariel paired the vintage-inspired shorts with a casual pink zip-up hoodie — that was just barely longer than her shorts — as she held her phone, water bottle and keys for a relaxed day. She was certainly dressed for the warm LA weather, which hit a balmy 85 degrees.

Keeping in the casual theme, the 21-year-old was fresh faced and make-up free on the sunny afternoon, showing off her perfect, blemish-free complexion. The actress had her dark hair up in a casual, top-knot bun for the outing. Ariel recently changed her hair back to her dark roots from a fiery red, which she reportedly loved, to reprise her role as Alex Dunphy on ABC’s final season of Modern Family. The mermaid-inspired hair color was a huge hit on social media, with fans commenting that she looked “gorgeous.”

Ariel appears to love the sexy denim short style, as she’s worn them on multiple occasions, including out and about during a July heatwave. In addition to running errands, she has had a busy weekend which included dining at celeb hotspot The Nice Guy on Friday, August 23. For the dinner, she wore skintight black mini with a sexy lace top.

While Ariel looks better than ever, consistently rocking crop tops and short-shorts, she has been vocal about her weight issues in the past, and expressed that she’s working towards being more body-positive. Ariel has also actively clapped back at trolls and bullies on social media over the years, even quitting Twitter back in 2017 due to “constant negativity.”The last season of Modern Family begins airing on ABC on September 25 at 9 p.m.